Women Recognized for Leadership and Resilience

Ten UNG female students and five alumni were recognized by UNG women for their leadership and resilience on March 5. Some winners were unable to attend.

Among the Women of UNG 2023 Female Student Leadership Award winners are University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets and Rhodes Scholarship finalists.

The ten female students and five alumni were recognized for their leadership on March 5 by the Women of UNG, a group that shares the interests of the university’s alumni association.

Obstacles are opportunities for success, and gratitude teaches you the most. Believe in yourself and rely on your strengths. As a woman, there is nothing stronger.

Dr. Robin Davis Jones, ’96

Assistant Vice President of Student Services, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

“The Women of UNG Leadership Luncheon is always a great opportunity to recognize alumni and student leaders who have made a difference in the lives of those around them,” said Wendi, 1990, Executive Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. Huguley said. “Whether it’s through corporate, campus, or community leadership, these women are often able to see what others don’t and provide direction and guidance where and when both are needed. .

Student recipients are:

Fall 2022 graduate of Cornelia, Georgia, Michelle Alvarado has a degree in English with a Literature focus. Her Cadet Laurana Bradley, who is in her senior year from Springs, Georgia, is pursuing a degree in criminal justice. Fort, Indiana She is a senior in her senior year from Wayne and a cadet Courtney Brewer for a degree in chemistry. Midshipman Isabel Clark from Davenport, Florida, is about to complete her nursing degree. Ashley Espinoza is from Gainesville, Georgia and is in her senior year, pursuing a secondary education degree. Originally from Cumming, Georgia, Madeline Grasso holds a degree in Modern Languages ​​with a specialization in Arabic and Literature. Danielle Humphrey, From Lynn Haven, FL, Pursuing MBA Anna Møller, From Copenhagen, Denmark, Senior, Psychology Degree, Minor, Bachelor Of Organization Cadet Allyson Smith, Junior, From Nashville, Tennessee, Math. Claire Stephens is a senior who is pursuing a degree in Information Systems.

“It means a lot to me that I have been selected as a student leader. I lead without expecting anything in return, so it is such an honor to be recognized,” Humphrey said. “I was very surprised when I was told that I would be recognized by a UNG woman, a recognition I do not take lightly. I am humbled.”

Alumni winners are: Sarah Draper, ’87. Honorable Angela Duncan ’91; Dr. Judy Kayson Forbes, 1972. Dr. Robin Davis Jones, ’96. and Mary Helen Mashburn McGruder, ’68.

Jones, who also served as a keynote speaker, shared remarks on resilient leadership. Through her comments, she highlighted each of her fellow alumni and shared how resilient they are.

“Obstacles are opportunities for success, and gratitude teaches us the most,” said Jones. “Believe in yourself and rely on your strengths. As a woman, nothing is more powerful.”

