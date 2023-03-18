Propelld Joins Entrepreneur India





Propelld, India’s leading digital lending platform, attended the Entrepreneur India Tech and Innovation Summit in Bangalore on March 14, 2023. The summit served as a platform for technology entrepreneurs, innovators and investors to come together and discuss the latest trends and developments in the field of technology and innovation.

Bibhu Prasad Das, CEO and co-founder of Propelld, was part of the Money Tech Panel, which included prominent panelists from the Fintech and investor industries.panel discussion on the theme of "Lean and Stay Mean: How to Scale Efficiently"

It provides valuable insight into how companies can grow and scale efficiently in today’s dynamic business environment. Bibhu and other panelists, Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, Ashish Fafadia, his partner at Bloom Ventures, Abhishek Agarwal, his partner managing Rockstud Capital presented their views on specific scenarios in the industry.

During a panel discussion, Bibhu Prasad Das emphasized the importance of focusing on the customer and providing a seamless digital lending experience. He emphasized the need to leverage technology to create a more personalized and efficient lending process that meets customer needs.

Meanwhile, other panelists shared their views on how companies can optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance their products to drive growth. Discussions also covered topics such as fundraising, team building, and talent his management, providing valuable insights to the audience.

Bibhu Prasad Das expressed his joy at Propelld’s participation in the Summit, stating: "In his role as CEO of Propelled, he stresses the importance of maintaining a lean, average approach when it comes to growing a startup.than that

Startups that overinvest in unnecessary expenses should focus on building a strong product and growing a strong customer base. By carefully controlling costs and maximizing available resources, companies can streamline their operations and ensure sustainable development. Furthermore, in order for startups to survive the competition, it is essential to be able to respond quickly to changes in the market. By adhering to a lean and mean strategy, startups can pave the way for long-term success in their respective industries."

Propelld is at the forefront of digital lending in India, providing innovative solutions that streamline the lending process for borrowers and lenders. The company scales efficiently by leveraging technology to optimize operations and deliver seamless customer experience.

experience. The Entrepreneur India Tech and Innovation Summit provided a great opportunity for Propelld to showcase its digital lending expertise and network with other players in the technology and innovation space.

About Properdo:

Propelld is a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specializing in education financing backed by Westbridge Capital, Stellaris Ventures and India Quotient. Founded by IIT and IIM alumni, the core team consists of seasoned professionals from the banking and financial industry and consumer fintech startups such as Bajaj FinServ, PayU, Kotak and Edelweiss. We work with over 1000 educational institutions across edTech, K12, colleges and schools. With an annual drawdown rate of Rs 12 billion and an NPA of less than 1%, Propelld is one of the best managed and fastest growing loan portfolios. Propelld has successfully achieved the above business foundations while still remaining profitable.

