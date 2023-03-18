A 10-year science, technology and innovation master plan ready for execution





A 10-year master plan to enable science, technology and innovation to contribute to the majority of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will soon be implemented by the Minister of Government, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI). Kwaku Afriyie said:

Program participants Photo: Victor A. Buxton

The plan will also increase the number of technology and innovation-driven multinationals registered and operating in Ghana, increase the number of high-paying jobs in the sector and increase the number of new Ghana-led businesses.

Dr Afriyie said this in a speech read on his behalf at the Ghana STIRS Commercialization Partnership Roundtable (GSCPR) program in Accra on Wednesday.

The program was organized by MESTI in collaboration with the Western and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN) and Heroitors Labs.

The Master Plan is a comprehensive action plan for the Ghana Center for Innovation and Research and Commercialization (GIRC) to be developed by MESTI to act as a collaborator in translating research output and innovation into industrial products and services. established unit.

Dr Afriyie said the country is lagging behind in the race to apply science, technology and innovation for national development. It therefore needed to strengthen its influence on science, technology and innovation and apply it rigorously to pursue national goals.

“We must anchor Ghana’s economic growth in the strategic application of science, technology and innovation and change the national spirit to ‘Innovation Nation Ghana’. The character of the country, the mindset of the people and the driving force of Ghana’s economy must all be driven by innovation,” he added.

As such, Dr. Afriyie said the plan’s objectives will be achieved by strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem and establishing robust and functional innovation support programs.

“We plan to develop a national infrastructure to support innovation, train young people and equip them with the tools to create sustainable innovation,” he added. I was.

Oliver Boachie, Special Advisor to THE Minister, said the plan was derived from collaboration with the government through MESTI and the South Korean government through its research and development agency, the Science and Technology Policy Institute (STEPI). explained. K-Innovation Partnership Program (his three-year program from 2021 to 2023).

Boachie said the aim of the cooperation is to help countries develop robust and economically viable innovation systems.

He said Ghana and South Korea are very similar in terms of economic status and the standard of living of their people, but the country’s technological plans have gone awry for reasons including political turmoil.

Boachie said the country’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index would need to rise significantly from its current 95th out of 130 to be among the top five low-middle-income economies in the world.

Dr. Boubakar Barry, an official at WACREN, said it was important for governments to facilitate access to infrastructure and make available funding to build networks of researchers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessghana.com/site/news/general/282088/10-yr-science-tech-innovation-master-plan-ready-for-execution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related