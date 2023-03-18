Hagerstown City Council Selects Parking Deck Plan





Hagerstown City Council plans to build a parking lot along Antietam Street. This not only reduces costs to meet budgetary demands, but it also allows parking to be installed by the time the baseball team starts playing at the new stadium. Construction opposite.

Alderman Kristin Eerscher during a work session on Tuesday warned against rushing the project too quickly, but the city council agreed to consider a contract to build the deck on March 28.

The five-story, 397-space deck, which will be constructed in the current parking lot adjacent to the Washington County District Courthouse, will help meet the parking needs of the Hagerstown multi-purpose sporting event facility under construction in the former parking lot. Herald-Mail Media property on West Baltimore Street.

Nearly $70 million in state funding has been allocated for the stadium. The stadium is expected to open by the middle of next year and be home to the new Atlantic League of professional baseball teams. The stadium will also be used for concerts and festivals.

Previous: Hagerstown City Council seeks $1.6 million to enable five-story parking deck

Construction of the parking deck will take a year, so city engineer Rodney Tisch has stressed to the city council that the timeline for completion is tight, and previously construction had been called “started.” It said it would take 365 days. He said part of Antietam Street will be closed for a year while he is under construction.

The city received five bids for parking decks last month, with a minimum bid of $11.6 million from Callas Contractors Inc, Ticheu said. project.

What’s the latest deck design?

On Tuesday, Eric Deike, head of organizational and public works, returned to the council and said he had met with the crow contractor several times to consider various options for saving on construction costs.

The structure, which is envisioned to look like an old warehouse that once existed in the city, has a brick façade with a “punched open window look” advocated by many city groups. be.

One of the options presented on Tuesday was to drop most of the brick façade, with the exception of the façade facing Antietam Street. That would bring the cost down for him by more than $800,000, and there are other “value-added engineering” the city and Callas Construction could look at to bring prices down, Tissue said.

Also, delays in getting the required amount of bricks for an all-brick façade will delay the completion of the project by several months, while the stripped-down brick façade model will be completed by May next year. It’s possible, said Tissue and Deike.

Aleshire said he liked the option, but cautioned against rushing the project too quickly, as the Maryland legislature introduced a bill to eliminate the county’s entertainment tax.

RELATED: Washington County Commissioner Doubles Retaining Amusement Tax Authority

An amusement tax is added to the ticket price for admission to certain events. Alesher said he worries the city may lose tax revenue with more city fire and police services to run the stadium.

The stadium’s grounds were considered to be included in a revised Arts and Entertainment District that exempts concerts and related events from the amusement tax, but the state did not end up approving the new district line, the city said. official said.

“I need to move”

Alderman Bob Brushey said he doesn’t think the tax cut proposal should be a cause for concern because county leaders, in addition to the city, are opposing it.

“So I don’t think I’ll ever set foot in Annapolis,” said Brushey, who said time was critical in planning the parking deck.

City makes political history again: ‘It’s surreal’: Hagerstown celebrates Tekesha Martinez as first black mayor

“I think we need to move. I think the longer we wait, the worse and uglier things get.”

The council agreed to review the deck contract on March 28th.

Bruchey suggested going to the Washington County Commissioner’s Board last month to get help paying for the parking deck. He said in a telephone interview on Wednesday that he had had some discussions with the county over such issues, and that a joint meeting between the county and the city would soon take place, with both sides cooperating on issues that benefit everyone. I am hoping that we will be able to discuss how to

