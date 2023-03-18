A New Standard in Hotel Technology by Stuart W Greif





We were just a few weeks away from Unfold and a smorgasbord of exciting hospitality topics. Top industry leaders will gather in Amsterdam on his April 4th to explore new standards in hospitality for this year’s theme.

Talk about substantive topics.

Well, if you insist… our speakers are teasing a vision of the new normal of hospitality.

We’ve already talked about what the new standard in revenue management looks like. Today, trends and changes in hotel technology are in the spotlight, and who better to delve into the topic than Stuart Greif, Executive Vice President and Chief of Forbes Travel Guide’s Strategy, Innovation & Operations Officer. not here.

Previously, he was a Senior Executive of Microsoft’s Hospitality and Travel Division, leading JD Powers’ Global Hospitality and Travel Group. Greif also worked at unicorn startup Amperity, backed by early investors from Facebook, LinkedIn, and Amazon.

Now that we’ve met the Maestro, let’s ask him some tough questions.

Why do you love the hospitality industry?

When I started my career, I lived in hotels for months, five to six days a week, and spent a lot of time with hotel staff. It’s something that has always resonated with me on a deep level in terms of having empathy and experiencing kindness in the context of hotels and traveling with new experiences and people. Either way, it’s a great place to create memories and experiences.

I worked in many industries early in my career, but over time it became clear that I continued to hang out with people in travel and hospitality. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity to realize it as quickly as others.

What do you think is the new standard in hospitality?

For me, the new standard in hospitality is self-actualization. Covid has really changed the notion that life is precious and there has been a realignment of enjoying life in different ways instead of waiting until work is done. And that’s where a theme like bleisure emerges.

I think there is a desire and a desire to connect on a deeper level. The new norm is self-actualization in what we do, as guests and travelers, as employees and colleagues, and how we integrate it into our daily work and personal lives. , is the trend of undeclared macros that exists in Ethereum and I hope it will persist for a long time.

Generationally, a shift was already underway due to macroeconomic conditions where younger generations found there was more to life than work. European countries are also readjusting within different cultural contexts, as they inherently have their cultures in a way that no other country in the world has.

The new standard of hospitality must be based on what is really going on and what people need: employers, industry colleagues, guests, partners, etc. Everyone should be considered.

What role does technology play in this?

Technology is increasingly being used to remove friction, speed things up, and use data to personalize and customize in ways that resonate with customers and employees. They’re not human if you look at things like chat bots, but they help you make connections in a human way.

And then there are the remaining touch points of kindness and honesty. The hospitality industry, especially the airline industry, tends to have less direct human contact, mainly for economic and labor reasons. Technology plays a big role here.

I see companies like Mews innovating in ways that cut through traditional systems. They understand how important it is to be authentic, and they have the technology to enable it in a way that humans have never been able to do on the same scale.

Tell me about social commerce.

For me, social commerce represents a major shift. About 60% of people turn to social media first for inspiration and discovery, and it goes beyond celebrities and influencers. Someone I admire and whose curation resonates can be a friend or family member, or simply an expert in a particular food area in a particular country or location.

There is a growing demand to book travel directly through posts. So if you look at all the major social her platforms as a hotelier, that’s where you need to meet your guests. I know of several startups that are working on solving the problem of booking natively through influencers, friends and family. That’s what people want.

And I think that applies to OTAs as well. What happens when large influencers offer a decentralized way to market their brands, products and services? Once bookings are activated directly through them, they become points of sale and distribution . This will no doubt become a new channel for looking for reviews written by people with common interests, rather than looking through piles of unfiltered aggregated reviews.

How does ChatGPT fit into all that?

Let’s say a Google search returns 5 personalized recommendations under ChatGPT. The question is, as a supplier, which of these five are the basis of the algorithm? I think Norm Rose described it as fetch. So instead of searching, it’s like fetching a more personalized and deliberate subset of turns.

The reality is that Google and ChatGPT will coexist for a long time and hoteliers will have to embrace influencers as a new distribution channel. You have to decide where to spend your advertising budget while considering multiple channels simultaneously.

What other trends are emerging in the hospitality industry?

There are also labor challenges. With several upcoming gig models to be added, workplace safety, benefits and not having to work nights and weekends have led many to move hospitality to other emerging countries. The restaurant industry is also facing this problem.

Whenever labor shortages and the need for economic gain intersect in this way, innovative technologies emerge to help advance these goals. And it typically results in a digital experience with fewer people and less human experience. A good example of this is opt-in housekeeping. It has also been seen in the airline industry and in hotels not intended for luxury or boutique guests.

If you want human interaction, you have to pay more or become a regular customer. But even though the loyalty base has changed, it can still be a great experience. You could say that people there are more important, but I think there are fewer human touchpoints.

Do you see a generational shift?

absolutely. The younger generation is fully digital. They’ve grown accustomed to self-service and his QR codes and grab-and-go type experiences, so they may be more receptive to those trade-offs. And while some things no one can predict will have a big impact on all of us in the next decade, others, like responsible and sustainable tourism, are known to have the biggest impact on younger generations.

Let’s talk about the hurdles and enablers in hospitality.

Therefore, the hurdles are conventional technology and thinking.

Mews is a perfect example of a middleware and API product that eliminates the need to use legacy technology. Innovate instead. Lets you work with customer data, personalization, PMS systems, and more.

There is also a new generation of startups looking to create new ways to socially connect, and there is growing interest in responsible and sustainable travel. There is a wonderful company called Kind Traveler. This allows sustainable hotels to choose local charities in line with United Nations guidelines and support them through guest donations. 100% of that donation goes to a local charity of your choice. All guests receive an impact report showing the exact impact they have made, including the number of meals served, animals rescued and trees planted. So it is neither abstract nor hypothetical.

The give and get model is a great way to promote responsible tourism. The climate and responsible travel hurdles are being tackled by some amazing and innovative startups. Of course, I think that area will increase in the next decade because there is still more to be done.

Which book would you recommend?

i love this question. It doesn’t matter what you do, what part of the industry you are in, or how senior or junior you are. Reading and absorbing information from various sources is one of the most important things. Some of my best business strategy insights and thoughts have come from reading information on nature, science, evolution and adaptation theory. Microsoft CEO Satya used to say: What a great quote.

We highly recommend the PhocusWrights 2022 interview with Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde. They understand what Chinese companies are pioneering when it comes to social commerce and how powerful it is. And what they’ve discovered is how to use innovative loyalty programs to engage customers when they’re not traveling. So hotel groups can host local events like yoga classes or cooking workshops with chefs instead of missing out on opportunities to interact with guests when not traveling.

Hertlie is also recommended. Emily Goldfisher is doing a great job with that platform and it’s exciting to see the next generation of female leaders and diverse teams emerge. will bring

Greif speaks at Mews Unfold, the hospitality industry’s most innovative one-day event. It will take place in Amsterdam on April 4th and tickets are still available.

About Muse

Mews is the leading platform for a new era of hospitality. More than 3,000 of his facilities in 70 countries rely on Mews. Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline the modern hotelier’s operations, transform the guest experience and create a more profitable business. Customers include Accor, Generator-Freehand, Nordic Choice Hotels, The Social Hub, Life House and Airelles. Mews has been named the world’s best independent hotel PMS provider by the World Travel Tech Awards (2022) and the best place to work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022) by the Hotel Tech Report. The company has offices in Europe, USA and Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hospitalitynet.org/opinion/4115461.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related