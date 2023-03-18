Can’t download files from Google Drive? Here’s how to fix it





Have you ever tried to download a file from Google Drive and now it won’t download? You often change your browser’s privacy settings and find that you can’t download the file you want. It’s frustrating because I know it happens when I make changes. I forget how sensitive Google Drive is to such issues.

You would think by now I would have learned my lesson. Yet it happened to me today too. Out of nowhere, I tried to download a file from Drive (I forgot I changed my browser’s privacy settings yesterday), but lo and behold, Drive doesn’t allow the download of the file (which I created nonetheless). I didn’t allow it.

what happened? cookie.

ah! It’s always cookies.

How to fix Google Drive download issues

How do you solve the problem? It’s easy. Chrome is the most widely used browser on the planet, so we’ll be demonstrating on his Chromium-based browser based on Chrome.

If you’re using a browser that isn’t based on Chrome, the basic idea applies and you shouldn’t have any trouble translating the fix to your browser of choice.

requirement

All you need to fix this problem is a valid Google account and a Chrome-based browser (Sidekick, Opera, Vivaldi, Edge, etc.). that’s it. Let’s solve this problem.

The first thing to do is open your browser of choice. Of course, if you’re reading this, your browser is already open.

Click the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner and from the menu that appears, select[設定]Choose.

Access settings from a Chromium-based browser.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you suddenly can’t download files from Google Drive, your privacy and security settings may have changed. In my case, I configured my browser to block her third party cookies.

If you do the same, you can (and should) continue to block these third-party cookies. However, we need to add an exception for Google Drive.

If you experience such problems, you should still block third-party cookies in your browser.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

[カスタマイズされた動作]and,[追加]Click. In the popup that appears,[サイト]Enter “drive.google.com” in the field,[このサイトにサードパーティの Cookie を含める]Click the check box for[追加]Click. After completing the settings,[設定]Close the tab.

Add exceptions to third-party cookie blocking policies.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you find other sites that aren’t working as expected (after setting your browser to block third-party cookies), add an exception for that address and they should work normally.

Although this can be a hassle, we recommend blocking third-party cookies and making exceptions where necessary to protect your privacy.

