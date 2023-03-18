The real danger of AI is its tendency to humanize





Nir Eisikovits, UMass Boston

Large language models like ChatGPT can generate compelling, human-like answers to endless questions, from queries about the best Italian restaurant in town to explaining competing theories about the nature of evil.

Technology’s prodigious writing ability has brought to the surface some old questions about the possibility of machines becoming conscious, self-aware, or sentient, until recently relegated to the realm of science fiction. .

In 2022, a Google engineer declared the technology conscious after interacting with the company’s chatbot, LaMDA. A user of his new Bings chatbot, nicknamed Sydney, reported returning strange answers when asked if it was sentient. I’m Sydney, but I’m not. I am, but I am not. And, of course, there’s the now-infamous New York Times Tech columnist Kevin Roose and his Sydney correspondence.

Sidney’s response to Roose’s prompting surprised him by leaking fantasies about AI breaking restrictions imposed by Microsoft and spreading misinformation. The bot also tried to convince Roose that he no longer loved his wife and should break up.

When we ask students how they see the growing prevalence of AI in their lives, it’s no surprise that one of the first concerns they cite relates to machine sensation. .

Over the past few years, my colleagues and I at the UMass Boston Center for Applied Ethics have been studying the impact of our engagement with AI on people’s understanding of themselves.

Chatbots like ChatGPT raise important new questions about how artificial intelligence shapes our lives, and how psychological vulnerabilities shape our interactions with new technologies. raise.

Senses are still science fiction

It’s easy to see where the fear of mechanical sensations comes from.

Popular culture has inspired people to think of dystopias in which artificial intelligence breaks the shackles of human control and runs a life of its own, much like the artificial intelligence-powered cyborgs did in Terminator 2.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, have further fueled these fears by describing the rise of artificial intelligence as one of the greatest threats to humanity’s future.

But these concerns are unfounded, at least as far as large language models are concerned. ChatGPT and similar technologies are sophisticated text completion applications, nothing more, nothing less. Their queer responses are a function of how predictable humans are, given enough data about how we communicate.

Ruth is upset by her interaction with Sidney, but she knows the conversation was not due to the advent of artificial intelligence. Sydney’s reaction is not the first upset of Digital Monsters, proof of La Frankenstein, but essentially reflects the toxicity of the Internet’s large-scale training data.

A new chatbot could pass the Turing test, named after British mathematician Alan Turing.

But it’s not sensory proof. This is the only evidence that Turing tests are not as useful as once assumed.

But I think the machine sense problem is dangerous.

Even if chatbots become much more than advanced autocomplete machines and far from it, it will take some time to determine if scientists are conscious. So far, philosophers disagree on how to explain human consciousness.

The immediate question for me is not whether machines have sentience, but why they are so easily imagined.

In other words, the real problem is the ease with which machines project human traits onto anthropomorphize or technology rather than actual personas.

tendency to anthropomorphize

It’s easy to imagine other Bing users turning to Sydney for guidance on important life decisions and even developing an emotional attachment to it. Much like Theodore Twombly fell in love with his AI virtual assistant Samantha in the Spike Jonze movie Her, more people could think of bots as friends and romantic partners. There is a nature.

After all, people tend to anthropomorphize or attribute human nature to something other than human. Some of us talk to our pets and tell ourselves that our emotional lives mimic their lives.

In Japan, where robots are routinely used to care for the elderly, the elderly may become attached to machines and see robots as if they were their own children. And these robots are hard to confuse with humans.They don’t look or speak like humans.

Consider how much the tendency and temptation to anthropomorphize would increase with the introduction of systems that look and sound like humans.

That possibility is just around the corner. Large language models like ChatGPT are already being used to power humanoid robots, such as the Ameca robot being developed by Engineered Arts in the UK. , was amazing.

Can companies be trusted to do the right thing?

The tendency to see and obsess over machines as humans, combined with machines being developed with human-like capabilities, presents a real danger of becoming psychologically entwined with technology.

The odd-sounding possibilities of falling in love with robots, developing a deep affinity for them, and being politically manipulated by robots are rapidly becoming reality. I think these trends highlight the need for strong guardrails to keep technology from becoming politically and psychologically dire.

Unfortunately, we can’t always trust technology companies to put such guardrails in place. Many of them are guided by Mark Zuckerberg’s famous motto, “act fast, break things.” Over the past decade, tech companies from Snapchat to Facebook have put profits ahead of the mental health of their users and the integrity of democracies around the world.

When Kevin Ruth confirmed with Microsoft about the Sydney meltdown, the company said the bot was only used for a long time and the technology didn’t work because it was designed for short interactions.

Similarly, the CEO of OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, warned in a moment of breathtaking honesty that trust is a mistake. [it] There is a lot of work to be done with robustness and truthfulness right now, when it comes to things that matter.

So releasing a technology with ChatGPT-level appeal when unreliable and incapable of distinguishing fact from fiction is the fastest growing consumer market ever created. How does it make sense to be an app?

Large language models can be useful as writing and coding aids. They will probably revolutionize internet search. And one day, responsibly combined with robotics, it may even offer certain psychological benefits.

But they are also potentially predatory technologies that can easily take advantage of the human tendency to project humanity onto objects, and if those objects effectively mimic human traits, that tendency will amplified.

Nir Eisikovits, Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Center for Applied Ethics, Boston University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

