Raine Maida and Senators Deacon Discuss Big Tech’s Control over Digital Creators (and News)





Big Tech manages content discovery and distribution in Canada. What Should Democracy Do?

Several bills are currently passing through Congress that would fundamentally change the relationship between Canadians and the Internet, but the only consensus opinion on them seems to have satisfied no one.

Bill C-27 aside, and apart from the previously discussed privacy bill on the new Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, Bill C-11, which updates the Broadcasting Act to apply CanCon provisions to the Internet, and Bill C-11, which states that people in Canada can An online communication platform that enables the use of

And oh my god, people are pissed.

“We are in the midst of a new technology payola.” – Raine Maida

In the case of C-11, YouTube and TikTok have told digital and social creators that the bill will tie their hands and ultimately deprioritize Canadian creator content. There are TV and film creators who complain that the old CanCon laws aren’t very good. And everyone is wondering to what extent and why user-generated content is part of the bill.

As for the C-18, there are small media publications complaining that this is just a payment to the traditional dead tree Media One, which is only used to pay dividends to the hedge fund that owns it. If the bill passes, Google is “testing” to deindex Canadian journalism in its search results (Facebook has threatened to do essentially the same for Canadian news articles on its platform). increase). BetaKit is not recognized as a qualified journalism organization, so it cannot receive benefits under C-18 (or C-30), but may be etherethered from the Internet by Google anyway. Yes, Google hasn’t blocked users from typing betakit.com into their browsers, but the company has his 90% share of the Canadian search market, so let’s call spades spades.

Listen, I’m not a fan of these bills. I think they are flawed in a myriad of ways. But we’re not here to talk about these bills today, and we’re going to need a conversation with Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

While an in-depth conversation about these bills and their impact is important, there’s another conversation that’s not taking place at all. This podcast is especially good for conversation.

One on how Canadian media content intersects with technology. How Canadian governance intersects with technology. Technology’s ability to effect large-scale change is driven not by the web’s vision of a technological, decentralized utopia, but by operating the Internet’s closed platform, Canadian music, film, art and, yes, news.

Okay: Some people might not mind watching CanCon or the content around the world. The best content might win, right? That’s a fair stance.

But we need to understand the real pain points Canada and all other creators have with these platforms. You have to understand that they are not technical hurdles. Those are the business demands made by Big Tech who now hold all the clout and all the dollars. And we need to understand that Big Tech is now making mob-like threats on a series of fronts. Because they don’t want to be regulated by our government or governments, which is an attack on our sovereignty, regardless of the bill in question.

“Hey Canada, sorry if your news suddenly disappeared.”

“Sorry, creators, the Canadian government has forced Canadians to view Canadian creators, so we are deprioritizing you in the algorithm.”

Blackmail racket.

And yeah, Bill C-18’s plan is to have these platforms pay media outlets for links to news, which makes no sense. However, these platforms have already created their own payola schemes and have been profitable for decades. Google is currently working on an antitrust investigation to fully own the web advertising market, and Facebook’s algorithm will allow pubs like BetaKit to deliver news to people who choose to follow BetaKit on Facebook. I have already requested payment for this. Hell, even Elon is in the “free speech unreachable” game.

Facebook, Twitter, and Google aren’t the only platforms doing this. As you can hear in this podcast, Spotify is doing the same with music and podcasts, and Amazon is doing the same with books.

So with Our Lady Peace frontman Layne Maida and Senator Colin Deacon, we’re in a separate conversation.

Can this country regulate CanCon now like it did in the 90’s? Will it help or harm Canadian creators? We need to start talking about the problem in the right way.

Let’s dig in.

Note: If you have feedback for Senator Deacon on Bill C-11 or Bill C-18, you can contact us here.

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Feature image courtesy of Our Lady of Peace.

