Calgary’s tech scene sees opportunity in the wake of SVB demise

“Disproportionately Calgary-based … I think those who rise in this low-investment environment end up in better positions.”

Published March 17, 2023

Ambyint CEO Benjamon Kemp said the SVB demise was a blow to local developers. “Yes, I think my confidence has been shattered.” Photo Credit: Azin Ghaffari/Postmedia

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shocked Calgary.

The Bank of California was the preeminent financial institution that financed North American startups and the technology sector. Some companies raise loans through banks, some manage accounts through banks, and some make venture capital investments through banks.

Benjamin Kemp, CEO of Ambyint, a Calgary-based well optimization software company, spent the weekend figuring out how the company would calculate the salaries of its nearly 40 employees. Moves by the U.S. and Canadian governments to strengthen banks and secure access to accounts have helped solve that problem for the time being.

He said the bank collapse was a blow to local developers.

Certainly, I think confidence has been shattered, Kemp said. This startup he’s 100% cash in your eyes when he’s in the software world. . . it’s for dangerous and impudent people who want to take on that kind of work.

10% of Canadian Venture Capital Backed Companies Have Deposited in SVB

Ambint was not alone. Kemp said most of the founders he spoke with and his CEO had been exposed to his SVB.

Kemp pointed to a string of bad bond investments the banks made that were crushed by rising interest rates and led to bankruptcy.

Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, collapsed last week. At the same time, SVB warned investors that it needed to raise his $2 billion capital, and to cover it he sold his bond portfolio at a loss of $1.8 billion. This set off a domino effect, causing a scramble for deposits and leading to its failure.

It’s the biggest bank failure since 2008.

The technology sector will bear the brunt of the impact.

The Canadian Venture Capital Private Equity Association (CVCA) sent a letter this week to the Minister for International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Marying, saying that 10% of Canadian venture capital-backed companies have deposited in SVB. , said more companies have accounts. in a frozen bank.

CVCA Warns of Long-Term Impact of Collapse, Launches Canada’s Business Development Bank with $300 Million Bridge Loan Program Similar to One Used During COVID-19 to Accelerate Venture Capital Flows I asked you to Canadian market by lowering the fund of funds threshold.

Venture capitalists are becoming more selective and demanding more and more evidence on projects

A silver lining to the collapse is what appears to have spurred a previously minimal need for start-up and technology investment in Canadian banking institutions.

Terry Rock, President and CEO of Platform Calgary, said 60% of direct funding to Canadian tech companies comes from the United States.

RBCx currently leads Canada in this area, but other agencies such as BMO and CIBC are also working to expand into this area.

Calgary’s technology sector has seen record venture capital investment over the past five years, outpacing other major jurisdictions in its growth. Rock said the crisis could have a chilling effect in the short term.

This is a risk and a national issue, said Locke. (Canada) needs to start making sure that it is taking steps to strengthen some of the things that pose significant risks.

The challenge for startups is securing funding before entering the venture capital investment stage. Especially when you’re operating with no assets to tap into. This often requires debt financing, which is becoming more difficult to secure due to changing global economic pressures.

Even venture capital investors are more cautious than they were 12-18 months ago, demanding more evidence than they expected to make choices.

Calgary Tech Remains Strong in the Face of Economic Uncertainty Calgary Tech Sector Seeks Spotlight at SXSW in Austin Employers in North America, UK See Calgary Positively

Canada has always had stronger banking regulations than American banks. This helped six major banks avoid a collapse of this kind. There are thousands of banks in the US that have pushed innovation in the face of competition, but are also committed to taking more risks.

According to Alfred Leher, associate professor at the University of Calgary’s Huskine Business School, Canada lags a bit behind the United States in terms of innovation. This new technology and innovation is critical to Canada’s long-term economic growth and future job creation.

Brett Colvin, CEO and co-founder of Calgary-based Goodlawyer, sees potential in Calgary’s tech scene in the midst of financial turmoil.

He said this was partly due to the lack of access to funding that Calgary startups had compared to U.S. startups, leading to a more responsible spending and decision-making culture by local businesses. said.

In a post on LinkedIn earlier this week, Colvin urged tech companies north of the border to prepare to take advantage of the openings that will come when the chaos of this banking crisis subsides.

Companies that learn to do more with less can get out of this situation, he said. I think Calgary-based companies and Canadian companies that enter this low investment environment will ultimately be disproportionately favored.

