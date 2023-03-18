According to Hotwire Global’s Kevin Dulaney, companies’ tech strategies





Kevin Dulaney leads innovation at Hotwire Global, a marketing and communications consultancy. Dulaney told his Insider that his technology-focused strategy and his AI tools could help other companies improve. This article is part of the “Tech Leadership Playbook” series, sharing advice from the most innovative tech executives. Loading Something is loading.

Kevin Durany has a tough order. As Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hotwire Global, a marketing and communications consultancy, he connects his global team of over 400 employees to create innovative campaigns for diverse clients around the world. You need to provide an IT strategy that enables you to execute.

But Dulaney, who was included on PRWeek’s 2023 “Dashboard 25” list, has embarked on the challenge in honor of influential people in communications technology. Regarding the development and execution of his IT strategy for Hotwire Global, Dulaney told Insider that he’s moved to see technology as an “enabler” for the entire business, rather than “just another set of tools.”

Durany and his team encourage employees to “embrace technology in every aspect of their work” to increase efficiency. He believes that data and insights in particular enable staff to do their best work with clients and internal teams.

In 2020, Forbes named Hotwire Global one of the best PR agencies in the US. In 2021, The Sunday Times honored the consultancy firm as the best small business to work in London. And just this year, Insider recognized Hotwire Global’s senior her director, Maribeth Darling, as the new head of public relations.

Of course, some people may be afraid of change, so encouraging everyone to adopt technology is no easy task. But a large part of Durany’s work is more about arousing curiosity than hesitation.

As a professional with over 20 years of IT and innovation experience, Dulaney shared his insights on how companies can enhance the use of technology within their organizations.

Stay up-to-date and nurture connections

With technology advancing rapidly, Dulaney’s team needs to keep up with the latest developments and apply them to different areas of the business. “My team looks at tools as soon as they come up or are identified,” he said. “Then evaluate the tool to see if there are business use cases.”

As part of its IT strategy, Hotwire Global has implemented a concept called “One Team” that “functions and works together as a borderless collective, regardless of location or background.” At the heart of this strategy is a technology-based collaboration suite.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of this technology,” said Durany. “Now that we have shown that the traditional office may no longer exist, how can we maintain the same connection and culture of business?”

“The only way to do that is through synchronous and asynchronous collaboration tools like Slack and Zoom and all the other tools we use to create conversations with our clients as well as ourselves.”

Familiarize yourself with technology that collects data and insights

Data, insights and automation also form a key part of Hotwire Global’s IT strategy, especially when it comes to client experience. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive modeling allow clients to leverage data to improve the effectiveness of their marketing and communications campaigns, Dulaney said.

“By leveraging these technologies, we are able to close the gap with our clients by giving them the true power of data to optimize strategy, measure impact and enable business growth.” You can,” he added.

Recently, Hotwire Global’s IT team developed a language library powered by AI chatbot ChatGPT. Its purpose was to help employees “find solutions, answers, and information in the way that is most comfortable for them.”

While Internet of Things (IoT) solutions such as Alexa and Google Home are centered around question-and-answer interactions, Dulaney said ChatGPT is more conversational. “It’s like having a conversation with his boss or a colleague for information,” he said. He “breaks down the ‘Am I asking the right question?’ barrier. It focuses on ‘Am I having a conversation?’ ”

ChatGPT’s colloquial representation of Hotwire Global’s original language library, the AI-based language library is underpinned by Hotwire Global’s existing processes, documents, information and internal communications. The result, according to Durany, “is more conversational data than just an automated response.”

Create ethical guidelines for technology use

Dulaney makes it clear that generative AI solutions like ChatGPT cannot “completely replace” human talent. Instead, he sees it as a tool to spark creativity across the agency. To help employees use tools like his ChatGPT ethically, his IT team at Hotwire Global created AI guidelines and best practices.

“Some of these guidelines also mention how unreliable these tools are,” Dulaney said. “It’s been proven that they don’t have legitimate information, and sometimes they just make up the data completely. And when you think about it through a diversity and equity lens, they’re building a knowledge base out of the information that’s already there.” The system draws from databases, from sources that already have prejudices built into them.”

visualize and embody

Dulaney recommends other company leaders looking to leverage technology more in their day-to-day roles and operations to create a vision that takes into account their business priorities and the technologies they want to adopt.

The technology should then be invested and deployed to the first stakeholder group to measure the return on investment and make any necessary changes to the strategy. Another tip is to make sure the people working on your IT team understand the business and the day-to-day challenges it faces so they can find effective technical solutions to their problems. .

Looking ahead and preparing for further progress

Durany hopes that technologies such as automation and AI will continue to transform the skill sets of PR professionals in the near future. He believes he needs to know how to create prompts to get the information he needs through AI tools and use automation to improve the efficiency of his role.

However, he expects technologies such as augmented, virtual and mixed reality to have the biggest impact on the PR industry in the coming decades. “That universe will open up a whole new demo for us to do immersive experiences and storytelling,” Durany said.

