GPT-4 and OpenAI change direction for five companies





After testing some of the latest artificial intelligence, San Francisco companies and nonprofits agreed. It means they are already changing the direction of their business.

Five organizations that were the first to access GPT-4, the latest offering from San Francisco startup OpenAI, said in interviews that they were reassigning employees and reorganizing internal teams in anticipation that the technology would upend much of their business. , said it was re-evaluating its strategy. their job.

Their experience, for better or worse, supports the idea that AI technology could soon fundamentally change some people’s daily lives.

But the organization also says that customizing the technology to its specific needs requires an enormous amount of work. Employees provide daily feedback to the software to train it on terminology and methods specific to fields such as education and finance. Best known for creating the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI could integrate data from its work into its own models to improve its technology.

In effect, each early tester is a microcosm of what others may experience as access to GPT-4 expands.

Jeff McMillan, head of analytics, data and innovation for Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division, says there’s a realization in the market that connecting to these machines will give them all the answers.

That’s not true, he said. He said the bank has 300 employees who spend part of their time testing technology using GPT-4.

We have a team of people literally reviewing every response from the day before.

For Morgan Stanley, the result was a purpose-built chatbot built on GPT-4. It serves as an internal research tool for financial advisor staff. McMillan said the tool has been trained on not only his 60,000 research reports on parts of the global economy, but also his 40,000 other internal documents at the company, and financial advisers to him. have become experts in every financial field they want to find out.

Admittedly, GPT-4 early adopters are not an economic random sample. OpenAI, which became commercial in 2019, has been handpicking organizations over the past few weeks and months.

Critics of OpenAI and its competitors argue that the AI ​​sector has benefited from the skeptical hype over the past few months. OpenAI was looking for a good example to show when it reached out to non-profit educational organization Khan Academy six months ago, founder Sal Khan said.

Here’s the context: It was planned to work on the next-generation model. He said he wants to be able to launch with positive use cases.

Khan Academy is best known for its YouTube videos, but after being contacted by OpenAI, Khan poured resources into creating Khanmigo, chatbot tutors specially trained on established educational concepts. said.

In all, we spent about 100 hours fine-tuning the model so that it behaves like a really good tutor, he said.

When you look at the cost of tutoring, this can be a huge problem, Khan added. is.

Stripe, a technology company that makes payments software and related products for businesses, pulled 100 employees from their regular jobs and assigned them to internal hackathons when it got early access to GPT-4 in January. I was. On average he spends a week testing ideas.

Language-learning app Duolingo gained access to GPT-4 in the fall, and CEO Luis von Ahn was so enamored with it that he called a meeting at 8 a.m. the next morning and quickly changed jobs, employees say.

He then said, “Pivot your team,” said product manager Edwin Boggi. Since then, we have worked very closely with the GPT-4 and OpenAI teams.

So far, Duolingo has added a new paid subscription tier for $29.99/month or $167.88/year that gives you access to a conversational chatbot in French or Spanish. We’ve also added an AI bot that walks you through a typical Duolingo lesson, explaining grammar concepts.

According to Bodge, the company created 1,000 to 2,000 word prompts for GPT-4 to power bots. The company does not share prompts upon request.

All the organizations that NBC News spoke with said they were proceeding with some degree of caution given that the AI ​​technology is so new and the potential dangers are unknown. Mike Buckley, CEO of Be My Eyes, a company that makes apps for blind and partially sighted people, said he wants to make test versions of his apps using GPT-4 available to more users. but we want it to be. Thoughtful and safe.

In six to eight weeks, can we roll this out to the wider community? We can, but we were going to go where the data and use cases would lead us, he said.

The company connects people with low vision and volunteers to help app users explain things around them, such as grocery store product labels, airport directions, and greeting card quotes, over video calls. . The version with GPT-4 works without a volunteer on the other side, as the AI ​​describes what it sees on camera.

According to a video she posted on TikTok, one of the apps was used by a blind publicist to navigate the London Underground.

We tried to beat it, Buckley said, adding that his staff had done thousands of tests. I remembered.

He said his company had not faced any safety concerns with GPT-4, but made an error. For example, the website conflates a toaster and a slow cooker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/innovation/chatgpt-gpt-4-gpt4-openai-access-microsoft-how-to-rcna75116 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related