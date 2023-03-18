Storage and query optimization within BigQuery





From BigQuery Machine Learning (BQML) SQL that turns data analysts into data scientists, to rich text analytics with the SEARCH function that unlocks ad-hoc text search of unstructured data, BigQuery makes the hard stuff easy. Customers love how you do it. A key reason for BigQuery’s ease of use is its underlying serverless architecture. This makes your analytics queries run faster and stronger over time without changing a single line of SQL.

In this blog, we kick off the curtain by explaining the magic behind BigQuery’s serverless architecture, including storage and query optimization, ecosystem improvements, and how customers can work with BigQuery without limits to learn data analytics, data engineering, and data. share how to be able to run Science workload.

Storage OptimizationImprove query performance with adaptive storage file sizing

BigQuery stores table data in a columnar file store called a Capacitor. These Capacitor files originally had a fixed file size on the order of hundreds of megabytes to support the large datasets of BigQuery customers. Larger file sizes reduce the number of files a query needs to scan, making petabyte-scale data queries fast and efficient. However, as customers migrating from traditional data warehouses brought in smaller gigabytes and terabytes of data sets, the default large file size was no longer the optimal form factor for these small tables. The BigQuery team realized that the solution needed to scale for users with large and small query workloads, and added adaptive files to the Capacitor file to improve small query performance. I came up with the concept of sizing.

The BigQuery team has developed an adaptive algorithm that dynamically assigns appropriate file sizes ranging from tens to hundreds of megabytes to new tables created in BigQuery storage. For existing tables, the BigQuery team added background processes to incrementally migrate existing fixed file size tables to adaptive tables, and migrate existing customer tables to performance-efficient adaptive tables. bottom. The background Capacitor process now continues to scan all tables for growth and dynamically resizes them to ensure optimal performance.

In production, the number of analytics queries that take more than a minute to run has decreased by over 90%. – Emily Pearson, Associate Director, Data Access and Visualization Platform, Wayfair

Large metadata for better performance

Reading and writing to BigQuery tables held in storage files can quickly become inefficient if your workload needs to scan every file in every table. BigQuery, like most large data processing systems, has developed a rich information store about file content, stored in the header of each Capacitor file. This information about the data, called metadata, enables query planning, streaming and batch ingestion, transaction processing, and other read and write processes in BigQuery, allowing you to quickly locate the relevant files in storage to perform the required operations. increase. data file.

However, while reading metadata for small tables is relatively easy and fast, large (petabyte-scale) fact tables can generate millions of metadata entries. In order for these queries to produce results quickly, the query optimizer needs a high-performance metadata storage system.

Based on the concept proposed in the 2021 VLDB paper Big Metadata: When Metadata is BigData, BigQuery team developed a distributed metadata system called CMETA. It has fine-grained columns and block-level metadata that can support very large tables. It is organized and accessible as a system table. When the query optimizer receives a query, it rewrites the query to apply a semi-join (WHERE EXISTS or WHERE IN) with the CMETA system table. By adding metadata data lookups to query predicates, the query optimizer can greatly improve query efficiency.

In addition to managing metadata for BigQuerys Capacitor-based storage, CMETA also extends to external tables via BigLake to improve lookup performance for large numbers of Hive partitioned tables.

Results shared in the VLDB paper show 5x to 10x faster query runtimes for tables ranging from 100 GB to 10 TB using the CMETA metadata system .

The 3 Cs for optimizing storage data: Compact, Coalesced, and Clustered

BigQuery has a built-in storage optimizer that uses a variety of techniques to continuously analyze and optimize data stored in storage files within Capacitor.

Compacting and joining: BigQuery supports fast INSERTs using SQL or API interfaces. When data is first inserted into a table, it can create a very large number of small files, depending on the size of the insert. Storage Optimizer merges many of these individual files into one so that table data can be read efficiently without additional metadata overhead.

The files used to store table data over time may not grow to the optimal size. The Storage Optimizer analyzes this data and rewrites the files into appropriately sized files so that queries can scan the appropriate number of files and retrieve data most efficiently. Why is proper size important? If the file is too large, there is overhead in removing unnecessary lines from large files. If the files are too small, there will be an overhead in reading and managing the metadata due to many small files being read.

Cluster: A table with a user-defined column sort order is called a clustered column. If you use multiple columns to cluster your table, the order of the columns determines which columns take precedence when BigQuery sorts and groups data into storage blocks. BigQuery clustering speeds up queries that filter or aggregate by clustered columns by scanning only the relevant files and blocks based on the clustered columns instead of the entire table or table partition. When the data in a clustered table changes, the BigQuery storage optimizer automatically performs re-clustering to keep the cluster definition updated and ensure consistent query performance.

Combine query optimization skewing to reduce latency in analyzing skewed data

When BigQuery starts executing a query, the query optimizer transforms the query into a graph of executions. The execution graph is divided into stages and each stage has steps. BigQuery uses dynamic query execution. This means that execution plans can dynamically evolve to accommodate different data sizes and key distributions, resulting in faster query response times and more efficient resource allocation. Querying large fact tables is likely to skew the data. That is, the data is distributed asymmetrically for a given key value, resulting in an uneven distribution of data. Therefore, a query of the skewed fact table can have more records of skewed data than regular data. When the query engine distributes work to workers to query a skew table, there are extra rows for a given key value (i.e. skew), so it takes longer for a given worker to complete the task, and the worker You may experience uneven latencies between them.

