Check out this week’s coolest retail tech play — Retail Tech Innovation Hub

Taking advantage of vacant retail space and offering modular digital equipment that can be rented by the hour, Sook has landed at Islington Square, a North London eatery located in an old post office. office.

This is Sook’s sixth opening in London.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said: With floor-to-ceiling windows, warm boutique-style wood floors, and art-gallery-inspired adjustable lighting, our most sophisticated space yet.

This space is remarkable. Alongside some great neighbors like Anthropologie, APC, Meghan’s Restaurant, Third Space and JIJI, I’m excited to see how the brand transforms that.

With a total of 554,000 watershed residents and 21,000 workers within a 10-minute walk, this rich, trendy and cosmopolitan area is the perfect place to put your brand on the map. We are also taking reservations from April onwards.

BJs Wholesale Club

BJs Wholesale Club announces partnership with Simbe to roll out Tally, the company’s business intelligence solution, to all club locations across its locations.

BJs Wholesale Club Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Jeff Desroches said:

Deploying Tally across all club locations will give us unprecedented insights leveraging real-time data to continuously improve operations and deliver the best possible experience for both team members and members will do so.

Rimi Baltic

Rimi Baltic implemented SymphonyAI Retail CPG cloud-based macro and micro space solution.

The company deploys an enterprise space platform including store view planogram distribution, assortment optimization, shelf planning and category insight reports across its stores in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Rimi Baltic is currently working with SymphonyAI to implement a floor plan.

With the SymphonyAI Retail CPG solution on Microsoft Azure, Rimi Baltic is focused on improving the efficiency of planogram design, deployment, and compliance by improving communication between headquarters and stores. says.

The pair have also implemented planogram automation across all of their stores. The SymphonyAI Retail CPG solution integrates with Rimi Baltic’s critical systems of record, including existing master data management and supply chain management.

Salesforce

