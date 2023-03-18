Google Employees Petition CEO Sundar Pichai to Handle Layoffs Better





About 1,400 employees at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, signed a petition calling for better treatment of workers during the layoff process after the company announced it would cut 12,000 jobs.

In an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, employees made a series of demands to the company. This includes freezing new hires, requiring voluntary layoffs before compulsory layoffs, prioritizing laid-off workers for recruitment, and forcing workers to complete scheduled periods. Paid leave such as parental leave and bereavement leave.

Workers also asked Alphabet to avoid laying off employees in countries with ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises, such as Ukraine, and to provide additional assistance to employees at risk of losing visa-related residency. asked to

According to the letter, the impact of Alphabet’s decision to cut its workforce will be global. Nowhere is the voice of workers properly considered. We know that as workers we are stronger together than alone.

The petition follows Alphabets’ announcement in January that it would cut about 6% of its workforce amid investor pressure to cut spending in the post-pandemic recession. Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Microsoft are other tech giants that have cut headcount in recent months after years of growth and hiring.

An Alphabet spokesperson did not immediately comment on the petition. He stated that the company adopted due to different economic realities and that he took full responsibility.

Some Google employees quickly lost their jobs, especially in the United States, but the process was much slower for employees in countries with stronger labor protections, which is common in Europe. Google employees in Switzerland, for example, learned for the first time this week which workers had been laid off, prompting a strike on Wednesday.

The letter was put together by union-backed employee groups such as the Alphabet Workers Union, United Tech and Allied Workers and UNI Global. It arose out of a discussion on a Discord channel set up after the layoff announcement.

Labor groups have helped create petitions for layoffs in various Google departments and in various countries.

Some of the signatories to the petition told Bloomberg they were concerned that the legally required consultation process in some countries had become cumbersome. Feedback from staff to management is not considered.

Workers plan to distribute the petition for several more days before presenting a physical copy to Pichai at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

