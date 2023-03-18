Leonardo’s 75th Birthday: A Common Thread of Technological Evolution





A 75-year history of the Italian aerospace, defense and security industry and its markets, technology and talent. 75 years of economic, social and cultural development in our country and communities. Founded on March 18, 1948 under the name Finmeccanica, Leonardo’s history is a common thread through the evolution of Italian manufacturing after World War II. A unique key to interpreting the history of these three-quarters of a century is provided by Leonardo’s volume. Motore Industriale e frontiera tecnologica dellItalia (Leonardo: The Frontier of Italian Industrial Engines and Technology), Il Sole 24 Ore Written by Correspondent Paolo Bricco and published by il Mulino.

As Bricco puts it in his new book, Leonardo is the expression of that era, that of globalization and hyper-technological capitalism, and that of Italy, making an essential contribution to the industrial physiology of the country. All five key moments in 75 years of history share the same constant. It is the presence of strategic technology for the industrial development of Italy and its partner countries. The first moments of 1948 coincided with the country’s beginnings in the thermoelectric and mechanical industries and shipbuilding, spearheaded by the Italian Industrial Reconstruction Institute (IRI) and ushering in post-war recovery.

Transatlantic liner REX goes into service.Ansaldo Shipyards, Genoa, 1931

Then, in the 60’s and 80’s, the focus was on the aerospace industry and the emerging electronics industry on the one hand, and the automotive mass market following the separation of the shipbuilding industry on the other. The late 90s and early millennium saw the consolidation of Italy’s aerospace, defense and security industries. 2005 onwards has been marked by international expansion in the UK, USA and Poland. Since the end of 2013, this will be followed by asset rationalization and reorganization into one company, which must meet the competitiveness and investment capacity requirements to focus on innovative business areas and technology cycles.

