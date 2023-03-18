Google vs Microsoft: What to expect from newly launched AI office tools





Artificial intelligence (AI) is the technology of the age, and one that big tech companies want to tap into.

It’s no surprise that two industry giants, Microsoft and Google, announced the introduction of new AI-assisted software in the same week.

Google, which has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) for many years, said it has reached a pivotal moment in its AI efforts.

Earlier this week, the company announced it was bringing new AI-powered features to Google Workspace. Gmail, Meet, and Docs, bringing the power of AI to developers and businesses looking to build language models for Google.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement:

On Thursday, Microsoft also announced that it will be building AI tools into its suite of office software, including email in Word, Excel and Outlook.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement:

So what changes await users of rival software?

Google Workspace: The innovator’s new best friend?

The old days of writer’s block and dreaded blank pages may be over.Google plans to embed generative AI in Docs and Gmail to help people write.

AI models can help create automated drafts of job descriptions and invitations to birthday parties.

“You just type in the topic you want to write about and a draft is generated instantly. Together with our joint AI partners, you can get more suggestions to keep refining and editing as needed,” says Kurian. explains Mr.

AI can also help employees rewrite messages and refine them for the right tone and structure. For example, users can use commands like “make this more formal”. If you don’t like the first result, the “Show another” button will give you options. If users aren’t sure what tone they prefer, Gmail’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” option gives them “a whole new playful voice.”

New AI capabilities allow employees to summarize and catch up on long email threads, and even create briefs based on multiple Google docs and emails.

More than 3 billion people are already using Google Workspace AI-powered features like Smart Reply and Smart Compose in Gmail, and auto-generated summaries in Google Docs.

Across Google Workspace, AI advances let users create auto-generated images based on prompts, outline emails, create digital presentations, filter long email threads, and more Become.

It’s also good news for developers. The company is also introducing new features that allow innovators to prototype and build their own language models.

For example, a new app called Generative AI App Builder allows businesses and governments to build their own AI-powered chats and digital assistants.

Microsofts Copilot: New ChatGPT-style bot

Like Google, Microsoft’s AI-powered processing engine — a new feature they call Copilot — lets users summarize long emails, draft stories in Word, animate slides in PowerPoint, and more. I can.

Microsoft touts this feature as a tool that can help employees be more productive by freeing up time they normally spend in their inbox, or by allowing them to easily analyze trends in Excel.

In a significant move, the tech giant is also adding a chat feature called Business Chat, similar to the popular ChatGPT.

User data is used to receive commands and perform actions, such as summarizing an email to a colleague about a particular project.

“The best is yet to come”

As with all new technology advancements, there are caveats.

Johanna Voolich, vice president of products for Google Workspace, said: , in a statement.

The company designs new features according to AI principles. This allows the user to maintain control and make suggestions that the AI ​​can accept, edit, and change.

Google also provides corresponding administrative controls to help businesses and governments set appropriate limits for their organizations.

It’s not clear when the company will roll out the rest of its “best of breed” features going forward, but Google says it will first collect customer input and data to refine and improve its services. “.

The new tool will be released in English first in the US, from where it will become more widely available to consumers as feedback is applied.

Employees can access it with AI assistance by clicking on the new cane icon that appears in the app.

“Just as we revolutionized real-time collaboration with co-authoring in Docs 17 years ago, we are thrilled to once again transform creation and collaboration in Workspace,” the company said.

Similarly, Microsoft is also soft-launching new AI-driven tools with Microsoft 365 General Manager Colette Stallbaumer. Copilot plans to roll out to more enterprise customers over the next few months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/03/17/google-vs-microsoft-what-you-can-expect-from-their-newly-launched-ai-office-tools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related