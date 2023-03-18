Thin film notch filters as a platform for biological imaging





Device performance

The device investigated here is a commercial notch filter (Thorlabs NF633-25) with a specified central operating wavelength of 633 nm and a bandwidth of 25 nm at normal incidence. The transmission spectrum of the device as a function of incident angle was measured ly using the setup in Fig. 1. Details are provided in the methods section. Collimated white light from a halogen lamp was passed through a notch filter at various angles of incidence and focused into the spectrometer. The results obtained using circularly polarized light (Figure 2a) are consistent with the manufacturer’s specifications. On the other hand, \(p\) and \(s\) polarization results are given in the Supplementary Information (S1.1). These results confirm band rejection at the operating wavelength with a bandwidth of ~25 nm and a blue shift of the bandstop region with increasing incident angle. Looking at the correspondence between angle of incidence and spatial frequency, we find that the notch filter suppresses the low spatial frequencies associated with near-normal angles of incidence at the bandstop wavelength.

Figure 1

Experimental setup used to capture the transmission spectrum of the notch filter. where LP and QWP represent linear polarizer and quarter-wave plate, respectively. Schematic not to scale.

The \(p\)-, \(s\)-, and circularly polarized modulation transfer functions \(\vert{\mathscr {H}}(k_x, k_y)\vert\) are mapped from the measured transmission spectra it was done. .2a. The line profile along \(k_y=0\) (Fig. 2b) at the bandstop wavelength shows nearly polarization-insensitive high-pass operation with a suppression zone in the numerical aperture (NA) range \(0.20\) indicates This is a result of the blueshift of the bandstop wavelength with increasing angle of incidence. A key feature of this device is the nearly linear dependence of \(k_x\) from zero to nearly unity transmission beyond the suppression zone. This is the relation \(A k_x/k_0 + B\ ). Using the polyfit function in MATLAB and the curve fitting toolbox, we obtained the fitting parameters and their error intervals as \(A = 5.9 \pm 0.83\) and \(B = -0.97 \pm 0.22\). Rotating the filter by \({12}^\circ\) about a line perpendicular to the optical axis shifts the operation to \(k_x/k_0 \approx \pm 0.20\) and this Access the area. This feature of the device allows us to visualize phase changes in the wavefront in the form of intensity changes.

Figure 2

Experimental transmission response of the filter obtained by stepwise rotation of the filter (a). The dashed line in (a) indicates the bandstop wavelength of 633 nm and the arrow indicates the width of the bandstop region at normal incidence. The modulus squared of the modulation transfer function along \(k_y=0\) for different polarizations (b) is compared with data provided by the manufacturer. A linear fit of the modulation transfer function for circularly polarized light in the contrast zone is shown in (c).

Principle of phase contrast imaging

To illustrate how the notch filter produces a contrast related to the phase gradient of the wavefield, we consider a normally incident monochromatic plane wave \(E_s(x,y,z )\) propagates along the z-axis. A light source illuminates a transparent sample with a transmission function \(O(x, y) = O_0 e^{i \varphi (x, y)}\). Its visualization should highlight the phase shift imparted to the light transmitted through it. This can be modeled as:

$$\begin{aligned} E_{ \text {in} }(x,y) = O_0 e^{i \varphi (x, y)} E_s(x,y) \ , \end{aligned}$$

(3)

For simplicity, we have ignored vector effects here. Given the following properties of the Fourier transform of the derivative,

$$\begin{aligned} {\mathscr {F}} \left\{ \frac{\partial E_{\text {in}}}{\partial x} \right\} (k_x, k_y)&= i k_x {\mathscr {F}}\{E_{\text {in}}(x, y)\}(k_x, k_y) \end{aligned}$$

(Four)

$$\begin{aligned} {\mathscr {F}} \left\{ \frac{\partial E_{\text {in}}}{\partial y} \right\} (k_x, k_y)&= i k_y {\mathscr {F}}\{E_{\text {in}}(x, y)\}(k_x, k_y) \ , \end{aligned}$$

(Five)

Then the linear optical transfer function and equation. (3) Substitute into the formula. (1) generate the spatial derivative of \(O(x,y)\) and

$$\begin{aligned} \frac{\partial O(x,y)}{\partial x}&\approx i O_0 \frac{\partial \varphi (x,y)}{\partial x} e^{ i\phi (x,y)} \end{aligned}$$

(6)

$$\begin{aligned} \frac{\partial O(x,y)}{\partial y}&\approx i O_0 \frac{\partial \varphi (x,y)}{\partial y} e^{ i\phi (x,y)} \ . \end{aligned}$$

(7)

This gives an intensity proportional to \(| \partial \varphi (x,y)/\partial x |^2\) or \(| \partial \varphi (x,y)/\partial y |^2\) An image is generated. Contrast is created in areas where the phase varies along the direction of the derivative.

A notch filter approximately produces a spatial derivative around an angular offset within the contrast zone. Supplementary information (S1.2). Therefore, the images produced are comparable to those obtained with schlieren imaging and darkfield microscopy. A shift operation into the contrast zone with a rotation angle of \({14}^\circ\) corresponding to a normalized spatial frequency of \(k_x/k_0 \approx 0.24\) yields a fraction of the background field is preserved for positive and negative phase gradients. These appear as different grayscale levels above or below the origin of the shifted \(k\) space. Therefore, operating within the contrast zone allows phase visualization by mapping phase changes to intensity changes. The presence of some non-scattering components retains the non-zero intensity background that distinguishes this from darkfield imaging. Instead, it creates a pseudo-three-dimensional contrast similar to that seen in differential interference contrast microscopy via information about the sign of the gradient. Furthermore, the type of contrast can be controlled by changing the axis of rotation to visualize the phase gradient along different directions. These form an important basis for this article describing the power of notch filters for phase visualization.

Phase-contrast imaging experiment

All-optical imaging was ly performed on various samples using circularly polarized 635 nm laser light with notch filters. Amplitude sample edge detection was first demonstrated on the USAF resolution test target and details and results are provided in the Supplementary Information (S1.2). We then performed phase-contrast imaging using the setup in Figure 3. This is explained in detail in the methods section. A computer-controlled spatial light modulator containing 1920 \(\times\) 1080 liquid crystal pixels with \({8}\,\upmu \hbox {m}\) pitch emulated the phase profile of human red blood cells. (Fig. 4a). These were modeled using the optical properties provided in ref. Collimated light reflected from the spatial light modulator is imaged onto a notch filter, which is rotated in the focal plane between the paired microscope objectives to ensure operation within the contrast zone of the device. increase. The image sent was captured by the camera. The field of view of the system was set by the aperture and optics of the spatial light modulator.

Figure 3

Experimental setup for image processing using a spatial light modulator (SLM). where L and MO represent the lens and microscope objective, respectively. Schematic not to scale.

The results are shown in Fig. 4be where simulated and images are compared. The control image (Figure 4b) has low contrast, effectively making objects invisible, as expected for weakly absorbing samples. This was obtained by capturing the image without a notch filter using the configuration in Figure 3. A simulated phase image (Fig. 4c) was obtained using numerical simulations performed in Python. This is explained in detail in the methods section. The corresponding phase image (Fig. 4d) was acquired using a rotating notch filter in the Fig. 3 configuration. In both the simulated and cases, the notch filter was rotated by an angle of \({14}^\circ\) to access the contrast zone. These retained some unscattered contributions evident from the non-zero intensity background. In both cases, regions where phase changes exist, i.e. \(

abla \varphi (x,y)

e 0\) , are revealed in intensity contrasts resulting from otherwise invisible phase modulation .

Figure 4

Image processing was performed on a transparent red blood cell (a) emulated by a spatial light modulator with a phase excursion of \(6\pi/5\). Experimental control images obtained in the absence of the notch filter are shown in (b), and simulated (c) and (d) phase images produced by the notch filter show phase visualization. The intensity images (b)(d) are normalized to the brightest pixel, while the line profiles along the dashed lines shown in (a), (c) and (d) are shown in (e). I’m here.

The micrometric resolution indicated by the scale bar in the image in Fig. 4ad was determined by the optics. The obtained phase images further possessed the ability to distinguish between positive and negative phase gradients, leading to the emergence of pseudo three-dimensional phase contrast. Furthermore, the line profile (Fig. 4e) shows intensity fluctuations related to the phase fluctuations introduced into the field by the sample. Some intensity artifacts are also visible, such as those resulting from field amplitude fluctuations and ringing artifacts related to the Gibbs phenomenon surrounding the sample.

phase contrast microscope

To illustrate potential applications, phase-contrast microscopy was performed on biological samples with weak amplitude contrast. This was achieved using the inverted microscope setup shown in Fig. 5a and outlined in the methods section. A cell line (HeLa) derived from human cervical cancer was used as a sample and the preparation procedure outlined in the methods section was performed. The brightfield image obtained without the notch filter (Figure 5b) has low contrast and little to no detail of cellular features. However, placing a notch filter just below the sample enabled visualization of the phase change upon irradiation with 635 nm laser light at an incident angle of \({14}^\circ\). The phase-contrast image (Figure 5c) obtained within the contrast zone contains morphological details not present in the corresponding brightfield image, such as those highlighted within the dashed circle. The generated phase contrast is significantly enhanced compared to the relatively low-contrast brightfield image. Cell thickness and local refractive index deviations are emphasized to distinguish cells from the background.

Figure 5

Biological phase imaging was performed using the diagram in (a). Dashed lines represent her HeLa cells in Petri dishes, schematics not to scale. A bright-field image of his HeLa cells obtained without a notch filter is shown in (b). The corresponding phase contrast image obtained using the filter is shown in (c) and the differential interference contrast image in (d). The dashed circles shown in (b)(d) highlight areas of significantly enhanced contrast for comparison.

As a baseline for comparison, conventional differential interference contrast images of the same region of cells were obtained using the setup outlined in the Methods section. The resulting image (Figure 5d) also shows a significant phase difference compared to the bright field image (Figure 5a). The image quality is shown to be similar to the related image obtained with the notch filter (Figure 5b). Additionally, both images were taken in a microscope configuration, the resolution of which was determined by the underlying optics. Micrometer resolution was obtained as indicated by the scale bar in the image. As a result, micrometer-order features were resolved by the system and revealed by the notch filter.

