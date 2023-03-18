AI optimism boosts Google founders and Nvidia CEOs, GitLab’s downfall drives CEOs down





Stocks in Nvidia rose and shares in commodity trader Glencore took a hit as analysts changed their ratings to overweight.

Some of this week’s biggest winners are the co-founders of graphics chip makers Nvidia and Google. Shares of both companies rose amid ongoing efforts to build AI into their software and computing platforms.

Nvidia’s stock jumped 12% in the week ending March 17, adding $2.2 billion to co-founder and CEO Jensen Huangs’ fortune.

On Tuesday, Google announced it would be adding generative AI tools to its Workspace applications, namely Google Docs and Sheets. Shares of parent company Alphabet rose 3.2% on Wednesday and 12.6% over the weekend. This lifted the fortunes of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Not everyone had a great week. GitLab’s stock fell nearly 24% on Tuesday. That’s because it reported slower-than-expected revenue growth and lower quarterly earnings forecasts. A drop in his GitLab stock this week has devastated the fortune of his CEO and founder in the Netherlands, Syste “Sid” Sijbrandij.

Shares of natural resources and commodities trader Glencore were hit this week amid news that the company would not renew a deal to buy aluminum from Russian company United Rusal International. The ongoing civil war in Ukraine. The mid-week sell-off saw the net worths of several prominent members of Glencore drop.

Here are the fortunes of the richest people in the world this week.

Jensen Huang Net Worth: $23.3 bil Up $2.2 bil Country: United States | Source of Wealth: Semiconductors, Homebrew | View Profile

Nvidia CEO Huang co-founded the company in the 1990s, designing graphics processing units for the video game industry. Nvidia is now considered the supplier of his AI revolution, providing graphics processing units (GPUs) used for machine learning. On Friday, March 10, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded his Nvidia to Overweight. Last week, the stock price he surged 12%. This increased Huang’s fortune by $2.2 billion to $23.3 billion, making him the 63rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list.

Larry Page & Sergey Brin Larry Page Net Worth: $87.9 Billion +$8.7 Billion Sergey Brin Net Worth: $84.2 Billion +$8.2 Billion Country: United States | Wealth Source: Google, Own | View Profile, View Profile

The Google co-founder’s fortune increased by billions of dollars this week after parent company Alphabet announced it would introduce generative AI tools for workspace applications like Google Docs, Sheets and Meet. Alphabet’s stock rose nearly 12.6% in his week ending March 17, while Page’s and Brin’s assets surged 11% and 10.9%, respectively. Page currently ranks ninth on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list, and Brin ranks his eleventh.

Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij Net Worth: $1 Billion Down $177 Million, -9.8% Country: Netherlands | Source of Wealth: Software, Homebrew | View Profile

GitLab’s co-founder and CEO is down nearly 10% from a week ago after the company announced lower revenue growth estimates than analysts expected. That triggered a sharp drop in the stock price.GitLab shares fell 23.9% on Tuesday, sending Sijbrandij’s net worth plummeting. Sijbrandij lost his $177 million, a loss of 9.8%.

Ivan Glasenberg Net Worth: $8.4 Billion $558 Million, -6.2% Country: Switzerland | Source of Wealth: Mining, Homebrew | View Profile Tor Peter Net Worth: $2.2 Billion -$171 Million, -7.2% Country: United States | Source of Wealth: Merchandise, Homebrew | View Profile Aristotelis Mistakidis Net Worth: $3 Billion Down $203m, -6.3% Country: Greece | Source of Wealth: Mining, Commodity, Homebrew | View Profile Alex Beard Net Worth: $2.0 bil Down $94 mil, -4.5% Country: United Kingdom | Sources of Wealth: Mining, Commodities & Homebrew | View Profile

Glasenberg, a Swiss citizen and former CEO of Glencore, the world’s largest commodities trading firm, saw his net worth decline this week. . News broke on Wednesday that Glencore would end a deal with Russian aluminum company United Rusal. Glasenberg, who stepped down as CEO of Glencore in 2021, still owns shares in Glencore. His fortune net worth fell by nearly $600 million from last Friday, he fell 6.2%.

Several other billionaires associated with Glencore also saw their net worths drop this week.

