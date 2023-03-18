These 5 Cool iPhone Features Are Coming Soon





Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in deep purple.

David Phelan

Apple’s next iPhone update will be iOS 16.4, barring an imminent and urgent feature or bug fix. So what’s in it and when can you expect it? Read on to find out more.

Apple iOS 16.4: Release Date

Apple says spring release. That means it could be as early as next week. In any case, the official Risshun is next Monday in the US, which is March 20th, so it could be that day. But Tuesday, March 21, is likely the earliest, he says, because Apple tends to favor Tuesday release dates.

Anyway, the update is not fully completed. It is currently in its fourth developer beta and its corresponding public beta. We typically expect about four Betas followed by a Release Candidate before an update is released to the general public.

So next week is a solid possibility.

1. Apple iOS 16.4: New Emoji

It’s always a highlight when Apple releases new emojis: beautifully crafted images that are both expressive and a marvel of miniaturization. You can read all about all the new features coming with iOS 16.4 here. But, FYI, I’m very drawn to the new smileys and the stately yet friendly geese.

2. Apple iOS 16.4: New Beta Process

If you’re one of those who have the iPhone developer beta, but aren’t a developer, you’ll miss the freeload time. This is because iOS 16.4 and later, if you were able to download configuration profiles you found on the internet, would need to update the betas from Software Update and associate them with your Apple ID. This means paying $99 a year to join the Apple Developer Program.

3. Apple iOS 16.4: Book-turning page animation

Apple’s cute page-turning animation has been around since the first iPad, and it’s done beautifully. It was one of those look-at-thats! The moment I used it for the first time, not only because of its convincing imitation of the edge of the page, but because I saw subtle hints of text visible from the back of the page when I turned the page.

But when Apple iOS 16 was released, this didn’t work. Now that it’s back, you can choose between an elegant page turn called Curl, a simpler slide animation, or no animation.

4. Apple iOS 16.4: Podcast Update

The layout of the Podcasts library has changed in 16.4 for easier access and improved Up Next functionality. If you are using CarPlay,[次へ]Changing to also works.

5. Apple iOS 16.4: Other Changes

The iPhone’s Always-On display can be configured to work in focus mode. And new software tracks how the Always-on display affects battery life. The Wallet app is getting a new home screen widget for order tracking functionality. There are also some small tweaks in the Music app, such as how the app responds when songs are added to the next selection. It is now possible.

More may be added in the future, but we’ll find out soon. Tuesday March 21st is my best guess.



