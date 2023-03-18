Google Pixel Fold may not be as expensive as you think





The Pixel Fold is reportedly set to launch in late June. According to a recent leak, the Pixel Fold will cost €1,700, equivalent to around $1,800 based on current conversion rates. This is not easy to digest, especially given that it’s a first-generation foldable phone and Google’s own rock-solid history with Pixel hardware and software.

But it doesn’t look like the Pixel Folds will be inexplicably expensive. The leaker Yogesh Bear said on his Twitter that the actual price of the foldable phone he said could be $1,300 to $1,500. Assuming that turns out to be true, the Pixel Fold could cost him well below the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and its successor by as much as $500.

In fact, such an asking price puts the Pixel Fold in much the same ballpark as the higher storage configurations of phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can’t match the asking price of , but at least it looks competitive in the western market.

Currently, a price of around $1,300-$1,500 makes a lot of sense. First, the biggest inhibitor for foldable smartphones is their high asking price. There’s a reason Samsung has been able to sell so many flip-style foldable smartphones compared to the Galaxy Z Fold series of smartphone-tablet hybrids.

Pushing the Pixel Fold around the same price point as mainstream uncompromising flagship phones gives Google phones some edge in foldable appeal. It’s worth considering that it doesn’t offer anything unique or an industry first in hardware that could demand a great price.

From the leaked renders we’ve seen so far, the Pixel Fold looks like your average Pixel 7 series phone with a foldable screen sandwiched between two halves. Then there are the leaked specs, which aren’t cutting edge either.

Rumor has it that the Pixel Fold will be based on the second-generation Tensor chip, just like the Pixel 7 duo. Unfortunately, this particular chip is set to become obsolete within a few months as his Tensor chips in the third generation, based on a 3nm manufacturing process, will hit shelves alongside his Pixel 8 series phones later this year. prize.

Nothing special is happening in the camera department either. The triple camera setup reportedly includes a 64-megapixel main snapper, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Battery capacity is reportedly 5,000mAh, but don’t expect super-fast charging tech to be here.

At best, the Pixel Folds’ biggest selling point is that they’re Google-made foldables. In short, the software should be the most sophisticated Android experience in its form factor. Bringing it to market at a relatively affordable price point of around $1,300 to $1,500 makes sense, and could drive real enthusiasm for the phone that could lead to some real sales Google needs. .

