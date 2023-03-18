Google warns of Samsung modem bug on Android devices The Register





Google security analysts have warned Android device users that a zero-day vulnerability in some Samsung chipsets could allow attackers to take complete control of their phones and remotely control them with just a phone number. I’m here.

In late 2022 and early this year, Google’s Project Zero found and reported 18 of these bugs in Samsung’s Exynos cellular modem firmware, according to Tim Willis, who heads the bug hunting team. Four of the vulnerabilities allow remote code execution from the Internet into the baseband. Since the baseband (or modem) portion of the device typically has low-level access privileges to all hardware, exploiting a bug in that code could allow an intruder to gain complete control of the phone or device. will be Technical details of these holes have been withheld to protect vulnerable gear users.

“Tests conducted by Project Zero have confirmed that these four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level and without user intervention. you just need to know,” Willis wrote in the breakdown of security flaws.

A skilled attacker can quickly create operational exploits to silently and remotely compromise affected devices.

“With limited additional research and development, we believe skilled attackers can rapidly create operational exploits to compromise affected devices silently and remotely,” he added. .

One of these four critical bugs has been assigned a CVE number and is tracked as CVE-2023-24033. The other three are waiting for bug IDs.

According to Willis, the other 14 problems are less severe and require “a malicious mobile network operator or an attacker with local access to the device.” These include CVE-2023-26072, CVE-2023-26073, CVE-2023-26074, CVE-2023-26075, CVE-2023-26076, and nine other vulnerabilities that have not yet been assigned identifiers. will be

Affected devices include those using the Samsung S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12, and A04 series chips. Vivo mobile devices including S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, X30 series. Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices. Vehicles using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset.

Google released a fix for CVE-2023-24033 affecting Pixel devices in its March security update. Until other manufacturers plug the holes, if you’re using a vulnerable device with Samsung’s silicon, turn off Wi-Fi calling and his Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and use baseband Willis suggests protecting against remote code execution.

And as always, patch your gadget as soon as software updates are available.

Our team and most security researchers adhere to a 90-day disclosure timeline. This means that after reporting a bug to a hardware or software vendor, the vendor has 90 days to issue a fix. Researchers then expose the flaw.

However, in very rare and serious cases where “attackers benefit far more than defenders if vulnerabilities are disclosed,” bug hunters will make exceptions to delay disclosure, Willis said. As pointed out. This is a case of four zero-days enabling RCE from the Internet to baseband.

Project Zero published four of the remaining 14 low-severity defects that exceeded the 90-day deadline. The remaining 10 will be released to the public if he exceeds 90 days without amendment, Willis added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/03/17/android_google_project_zero_samsung_modems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related