Flagship UN gender event concludes with blueprint for expanding women’s role in tech





A priority theme for this year’s CSW, an annual two-week event that has promoted women’s rights since 1946, was the ongoing discrimination, abuse and misogyny women face in the virtual world.

Its purpose is to promote progress towards leveling the digital playing field and to address issues affecting women and girls, such as limited access to technology, disproportionate violence online, minorities and gender bias in the technology industry. It was to address the deep-seated problem of giving.

The Commission’s outcome document, formally the agreed conclusions of 45 Member States, acknowledged the key role of technology and innovation in achieving gender equality.

In a statement released by UN Women on Saturday, the document calls for the full and equal participation and leadership of women and girls in design, change and for all stakeholders, including governments, the private sector, civil society and youth. It was described as a blueprint to facilitate. Integration of digital technologies and innovation processes that meet the human rights and needs of women and girls.

A vision of a more equal and connected world

Closing the negotiations, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahaus said: “Our job as we leave here today is to turn them into reality. It’s up to us to move forward. Let’s turn them into reality for all women and girls.”

Reaffirming the importance of women and girls’ full participation and leadership in science, technology and innovation, and the limited closing of gender gaps in technology, connectivity, digital literacy and access to education. Concerns were expressed about The agreed conclusions also condemned the interrelationship between offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls.

The Commission called for significantly increased public and private sector investment, a more inclusive innovation ecosystem, and the promotion of safe and gender-responsive technology and innovation to bridge the gender digital divide. It also emphasizes the need for comprehensive, equitable and quality education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, information and communication technology and digital literacy to ensure the success of all women and girls in a rapidly changing world. bottom.

Young people at the center of the debate

For the first time, the CSW will include an interactive youth session with young people, youth representatives of delegations, civil society and UN agencies to engage in dialogue and empower young women and girls to be part of the digital transformation. Suggestions on how to ensure that.

Significant contributions have been made by a wide range of civil society organizations, including members of the Coalition of Action on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality, launched as part of the Forum for Generational Equality, a civil society-focused group convened by UN Women. was made.

The Action Coalition has made a significant contribution to strengthening partnerships between governments, the private sector, civil society and the United Nations system to foster momentum and commitment to advancing gender equality through technology and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/03/1134757 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related