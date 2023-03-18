Vincents TENOKE Horror Story Free Download





In VINCENT’S HORROR STORY, players are placed in a magical and surreal environment full of terrifying creatures and puzzles. The player must navigate through each level, using his wits and problem-solving skills to find a way out and overcome obstacles. The graphics are realistically dark and eerie, which helps create a truly immersive experience. The game is a linear horror experience, with each level offering unique challenges and obstacles to overcome. Players must face their fears and confront monsters lurking in the shadows to reach the end of Vincent’s journey and uncover the truth about his subconscious mind. In this game, the player must rely on his instincts, quick thinking, and resourcefulness to survive. . With each level offering different challenges, the player will always be on edge, never knowing what horrors might await him around the next corner. The game is designed to create a tense and spooky atmosphere, which makes it a must-play game for horror game lovers. Whether it is solving puzzles, avoiding traps, or escaping from monsters, Vincent’s Horror Story will test the player’s courage and determination, so, if you are looking for an adrenaline-packed and truly scary gaming experience, give Vincent’s Horror Story a try.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: TENOKEG File name: Vincents_Horror_Story_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 2.4 GBMD5SUM: e4354ed6e5814805dd27a2480df51619

Vincents Horror Story TENOKE system requirements

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 10 * Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD Athlon II X3 * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / ATI Radeon HD 7850 * Storage: 2500 MB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX560X * Storage: 2500 MB available

