A Decade of French Tech: The Vitality of the French Startup Environment





A decade into France’s tech program, French President Emmanuel Macron greeted players in the environment at the Ellis Palace on February 20th. At this meeting, President Macron congratulated the most promising start-ups and presented new clues to continue these positive results. In particular, it aims to support around 100 companies leading major projects such as sustainable development, health and artificial intelligence.

As explained on the website dedicated to this government initiative, French Tech is an initiative for French startups that creates a special environment that includes not only startups but also investors, decision makers and community builders. . French Tech’s mission is clear. To make France one of the most attractive countries for startups looking to enter business, conquer international markets and build a sensible future.

France, the land of entrepreneurs

10 years. 25,000 startups. 500,000 direct jobs, €1 billion raised in 2012, €13.5 billion in 2022. These figures were released as President Emmanuel Macron welcomed French tech players, start-ups, investors, public and private sector decision makers at his Palace Ellis. , from the world of association and the world of research.

While numbers aren’t everything, President Macron stressed that such good figures testify to the vitality of the French environment, underscoring its growth and strength. In response to such positive results, President Macron decided to pay particular tribute to the 2023 promotion of the young and most promising French start-ups. They are part of the French Tech Next 40/120 programme, which promotes the emergence of world-class tech leaders through improved support by the French government. rapid growth) and additional broader criteria including commitments on equality, inclusion and ecological transition.

new acceleration stage

Recalling the current very difficult situation, Mr Macron declared that he wanted to bet on Europe facing new challenges. New areas also need a European reflection, he continued, citing new major strategies to be developed on this scale. All major segments related to artificial intelligence innovation, quantum and climate change response.

This acceleration phase builds on the France 2030 Plan and provides European and national research credits to support around 100 technology companies aligned with the new France 2030 Plan objectives. Therefore, the President will have the means by late spring, thanks to national plans, and thanks to major research institutes and universities that are concentrating funds by experimenting with new forms of support for innovation and research. Called for a general mobilization to focus and accelerate. By mobilizing European and national niches to move forward.

Everything Techputs in France has for Startups and Startups

French Tech develops on its website some of the iconic public schemes (projects, programs or public policies) proposed by state players to grow and shine the French Tech ecosystem. .

These include new programs and specific projects.

French Tech Health 20 is a program aimed at developing French tech champions who propose disruptive innovations in the health sector. French Tech DeepNum20, designed to support French start-ups in the digital, electronic and robotics sectors. Tech Agri20 in France was founded to help emerge technological champions proposing innovations that meet the challenges of food and agriculture. The French Tech Attractiveness Scholarship is aimed at foreign talents, investors, entrepreneurs and/or executives in charge of international development to support projects in France that promote ecosystems and the best startups. It’s a subsidy. The French Tech Visa is a device that enables a simplified and expedited process for non-European investors, founders and start-up employees wishing to settle in France.

