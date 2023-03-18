Leprechaun games have proven to be just as hard to find as the end of the rainbow





Some of the greatest games of all time delve into ancient myths and civilizations. The God of War series comes to mind as the best example of this, with the vast worlds of the Assassin’s Creed games continuing to explore various points in history. We’ve met gods shaped by ancient cultures, monsters too terrifying to be true, and climbed the great monuments of history.

However, one of the most iconic and still popular mythical creatures to this day is still mostly absent from the gaming world. Leprechauns are instantly recognizable, famous for stocking up on a pot of gold — which will always come in handy in the video game world — and can be either cheery characters or vengeful monsters. It seems ideal for developers to work on games, but titles with fairies are few and far between.

So, just in case you feel like jumping into a world where felonies exist, we’ve dug up a collection of the best games ever to showcase the little Irish creatures.

King’s Quest 1

King’s Quest is at the top of the list for a reimagining of the iconic series on Steam and its prevalence of leprechauns. The series is a classic and very exciting point-and-click adventure, but the reboot is more of an action adventure game. In King’s Quest 1, you can go to the land of Leprechauns that are full of little creatures.

Some play the harp, others dance on their heads, but at the back of the bay the Genie King presides. Fortunately, this is a relatively reasonable and friendly elf, who is the key to finding the magical shield and bejeweled scepter on your quest. In the old pixelated design, the fairies are much nicer than they usually look in entertainment these days.

rainbow riches

One of the most famous fairies is the one played by Warwick Davis in the comedy-horror film franchise Leprechaun. It’s best served as a pub quiz answer to “what was Jennifer Aniston’s first movie,” but the movies certainly descended into a greedy, ugly, vengeful presence bent on keeping all the gold she’s holding.

While the game certainly leans towards the same outfits and ugliness in the Leprechaun movies, online slot Rainbow Riches has a less greedy leprechaun at play. Those playing Rainbow Riches try to unlock the Wishing Well, Pots of Gold, and Road to Riches to take part in a shot at the larger pieces of the leprechaun.

lib world

Showcasing just how few and far away leprechaun games are, we come to the mobile game Lep’s World. This Apple App Store applet is a side-scrolling platform that’s free to start. Once you see the game board, it’s obvious that it’s heavily inspired by the classic Mario games, but with a cute guy with a ginger beard as the main character. However, it has a score of 4.7 from 76,700 reviews and nearly 250 million downloads. There aren’t a lot of leprechaun games out there, but the ones out there tend to be fairly fun.

