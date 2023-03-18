Big tech company sells Silicon Valley campus





San Francisco’s commercial occupancy reached an all-time low in years past amid the pandemic, creating a new reality for Silicon Valley.

Major tech companies are either selling their sprawling corporate campuses in the region or reconsidering new developments.

Cloud computing, data center and semiconductor chip maker Intel Corporation is looking to sell its 505,000-square-foot office at 101-141 Innovation Drive, The Post has confirmed.

The listing price was not disclosed, but the building is valued at $193 million, according to The Real Deal.

Addy Burr of Intel Corporate Communication said: Post with a statement.

As such, we are consolidating Intels San Jose Innovation Campus into the Santa Clara Mission Campus. ”

Last month, Intel’s revenue fell more than 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and full-year revenue fell 20% year-over-year.Getty Images

Comprised of four buildings, Intel offers a leaseback of approximately 12-24 months in return.

Meanwhile, data conversion and signal processing specialist Analog Devices is also looking to buy a 320,000-square-foot campus in Milpitas, 15 minutes from the Intel building.

The company didn’t disclose the asking price either, but TRD says it’s valued at $32 million.

It consists of five separate buildings built in the 1980s.

The Post has reached out to Analog Devices for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank was placed under federal control last week.Getty Images

While vacancy rates have contributed to sweeping Silicon Valley, recent events at Silicon Valley banks continue to rock the industry.

About 21% of SVB’s commercial loans were for offices.

Investors are still evaluating a federal regulator’s takeover of the bank, which temporarily left its $2.6 billion commercial loan portfolio in limbo.

Prices for luxury condos in the heart of downtown San Francisco are also plummeting as drug abuse and crime continue to spread, and many tech workers continue to work remotely.

For example, median two-bedroom condo sales prices have fallen nearly 20% since 2021, while peripheral sales prices have fallen only 7%.

A disgruntled Google employee said the layoffs were unnecessary.AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Google recently announced that it’s revisiting the timeline for its Downtown West project that was in progress in San Jose.

The plan is now expected to take years and could set a precedent for other downtown plans where numerous business closures due to the pandemic have created a trend for remote work.

Last month, Google cut more than 6% of its workforce. This equates to his 12,000 jobs.

The company joins other tech giants, including Microsoft and Amazon, who handed out pink slips during a major downturn in the tech sector.

Overall, office vacancy increased from 18.6% to 19% quarter-on-quarter, with 17.2 million square feet of open space in the market.

Cushman & Wakefield reports that the end of 2022 will mark the 12th consecutive quarter of rising overall vacancy rates, up 9% from the first quarter of 2020.

