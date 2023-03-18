



THE FLATS Georgia Tech’s #11 golf team is back in action after a three-week vacation at the Linger Longer Invitational at Great Waters in Lake Oconee, Reynolds, Georgia. The tournament begins on Sunday and runs 18 holes daily through Tuesday. Tee times begin each day at 8:30 PM ET, with the group teeing off on both his 1st and his 10th tees.

Head coach Bruce Heppler will send his starting five and two individuals against a field of 16 teams, including seven currently ranked in the top 50 in GolfStats. Includes one team. February. Tech also placed him sixth in the Southern Highlands College Eight in February. The first event on the spring schedule, his early February Amer Ali his intercollegiate was canceled due to high winds and yellow his jackets in his No. 20 in his one game against Texas during his week in Hawaii. will be saved. The Longhorns won him 4-1-1.

TEAM UPDATE Tech ranked 8th this spring, but have yet to win the 2022-23 event. Jacket has finished runner-up three times, including at Inverness Inter-College and his home golf club at the Georgia College Invitational in the fall.

Heppler will have the same starting line-up as he competed in Hawaii and Panama City Beach. Among them are All-American Chris Trump Precht and his fifth-grade senior Connor his Howe. They are the only yellow his jackets to be in the starting five of all events this year.

Lamprecht, a 6-8 junior from South Africa, advanced to match play with the US Amateur in August, won the Inverness Invitational in the fall, and has three top-10 finishes this year, including a tie for ninth. doing. Southern Highlands College Eight. Howe, from Ogden, Utah, posted his two best performances to date, tying him for 3rd at his gym in Maui and tying him for 14th at Inverness. His best result this spring is his tie for 22nd at the Watersound Invitational.

Also in attendance will be Hiroshi Tai, a Singaporean freshman who won twice this fall (Maui Gym individual event, University of Georgia Golf Club). Sr. Ross Steelman (Columbia, Missouri) tied for 7th at the Watersound event and tied for 12th at the Southern Highlands. Sr. Bartley Forester (Gainsville, GA) had his best performance in three events in the fall, with Ben Hogan tying him for 6th at College Eight and tying him for 14th at Water Sound. bottom.

Sophomore Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, Netherlands), who competed in three events this year, and freshman Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), who competed in four events, will compete individually.

Five to four Techs are ranked in the Top 100 on Golfstats, and all five average strokes of 71.33 or less. Steelman, with a 69.00 average, ranks him 17th among the top-ranked players in the Techs Golf Stats, while Lamprecht (69.33) ranks him 21st, Tying him 54th, Howe ranks him 93rd, and Forrester He is number 141.

Christo Lamprecht is the top finisher in all of Tech’s last two events. (Photo by Ross Ovry)

Tournament Information The Yellow Jackets have finished 2nd (2021) and 4th (2013) in their last two appearances at the Linger Longer Invitational. Georgia beat Vanderbilt by four strokes in last year’s event, while the Bulldogs and Alabama each have his fifth win in his 16-year event history. This year’s tournament returns to the 7,436-yard, par-72 Great Waters.

The format is 54 holes, 18 holes starting on both the 1st and 10th tees at 8:30am ET, with four individual scores as low as 5 each day counting towards the team total.

The 16-team field includes Alabama (20), Arkansas (44), Augusta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Clemson, Georgia (34), Georgia Tech (11), UNC Greensboro (37), Kennesaw State, Mercer, South Includes Alabama, South Florida, Vanderbilt (1), Virginia (16), Wofford.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Tech Golf

The Georgia Tech Golf Team is in its 28th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 70 tournaments during his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won the Atlantic Coast his conference championship 18 times, and the NCAA Championship he has appeared in 29 times and has been national runner-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking Georgia Tech Golf’s Facebook page or following him on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech Golf, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/georgia-tech-competes-in-linger-longer-invitational-031823/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related