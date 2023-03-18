Construction of Academy Madera Cyber ​​Innovation Center in full swing > United States Air Force Academy > News Display





United States Air Force Academy, Colorado —

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local contractors are on track to complete a state-of-the-art construction project that officials at the U.S. Air Force Academy expect to be ready for the fall 2024 semester.

The Madera Cyber ​​Innovation Center, a $58 million facility named after Academy alumnus Paul Madera, will strengthen the ability of cadets to stay at the forefront of innovation, said Academy Executive Professor and Head of Computers and Cyber ​​Division. said Colonel Judson Dressler. Science.

“The Madera Cyber ​​Innovation Center will position the Academy as an innovation hub to revolutionize the adoption of cyber and artificial intelligence technologies and prepare cadet leaders for the battles of the future,” Dressler said. “This collaborative space brings together academia, industry and military operators to educate and train future Air Force and Space Force officers as visionary leaders in advanced technological warfare.”

Multiple organizations and agencies participated in the planning, design, management and construction of the three-story, approximately 49,000-square-foot facility. A $30 million U.S. government military construction fund sponsored his 33,000 square feet, and a $28 million donation funded approximately 16,000 square feet. Combined, the latest additions to the cadet area include high-tech classrooms, laboratories, research and design spaces, and more.

“We are extremely proud to bring this capability to the Academy. [Air Force Academy] Foundation, Corps and Air Force Civil Engineer Center,” said Carlos Cruz Gonzalez, director of logistics, engineering and military protection at the Academy. “It provides federal funding for military construction programs to meet basic mission requirements for the building, and uses that funding in partnership with the Foundation to create a far superior facility for the purposes of the program. Yes, and much more effective.”

The Army Corps of Engineers will oversee the design-build contractor to ensure the project meets Air Force requirements, according to Benjamin Alter, a resident engineer in the Academy’s Army Corps of Engineers office.

“It’s a very complex facility,” Alter said. “We are working with the Foundation and the entire project team to incorporate several enhancements to the facility.”

Alter noted glass curtain walls, spiral staircases and secure areas to enhance the facility while minimizing delays.

“The project is about a third complete,” Alter said. “Structured steel construction is nearing completion and mechanical, electrical and plumbing work is increasing on site.”

Academy architect Duane Boyle emphasized team solutions to keep the project on budget by making the orientation of the building audible during the planning phase.

“Originally, it ran east-west along the south side of Stillman Airfield, which was over budget,” Boyle said. “The fact that he actually rotated the building 90 degrees and put it where it is now saved us a lot of money and kept the quality of the project. That was a big plus for us.”

According to Boyle, representatives of the Academy, USACE, AFCEC and contractors marked the completion of the outer steel structure of the Madera Cyber ​​Innovation Center, marking the completion of the construction mile with a topcoat ceremony that symbolizes bringing the building to life. Celebrated Stone. The future of the academy.

“This is the next step towards a core campus of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Boyle. “The Madera Cyber ​​Innovation Center, currently under construction with Gregory Hall, will serve as a great addition to the cadet and cadet areas to enhance STEM capabilities.”

Academy officials expect the cyber center, due to be completed by 2024, to serve more than 1,400 cadets and military and civilian organizations. These spaces will host programs and curricula to educate cyber operators and train future Air Force and Space Force officers.

