The death of Google Glass is a reality check for Apple

glass half full

Google Glass is a failure. It’s not exactly news, but it’s official now. The company finally discontinued the business version of the product this week. It has replaced a very unpopular consumer device whose wearer has been ridiculed and occasionally subjected to physical violence, coining the term “”. glass hole. An infamous tale has come to an end. It’s never too early.

Again, the timing of this is remarkable and a little surprising. Because it comes just a few months before Apple is expected to make its own entry into the world of face-mounted computing with mixed reality headsets. (Sceptics may point out that we’ve been waiting for the headset for years and claim we’ll believe it once we see it, but the chorus of leaks and rumors is deafening. ) This is one of those two tech giants completely misreading the market: Google thinks it’s the right time to get out of augmented reality.

Google’s negative experience in this area could be beneficial to Apple. For Apple, this could either usher in a broader ecosystem to rival the success of the iPhone, or it could be an all-important launch that could tarnish Tim Cook’s legacy forever. Apple needs to look at what Google failed to do and the obstacles it couldn’t overcome and find another way out. Or just hope that the market has changed enough that the same methods are now more successful. Timing is key here.

The biggest problem facing both Google then and Apple today is the difference between face-mounted devices and the technology products we spend most of our time with. The introduction of tablets and smartwatches, essentially replicating the smartphone experience on a large or small screen, did not require a paradigm shift in the user-device relationship. It’s still a small glowing rectangle hidden somewhere on your person that you took out and looked at when it needed attention. But smart glasses, especially mixed reality headsets, require a relationship with technology and the world around them that is unprecedented in most users’ lives.

Google Glass is, in many ways, the object in front of you, successfully making you look like a hipster show-off, a crazed futurist, an Orwellian informant. And this was a relatively unobtrusive product that mimicked the look of regular glasses, at least to some extent. How long will it be before Reality One users are blatantly ridiculed?

The hope here is that the world has moved on and Google Glass has been seen as particularly provocative because it’s flashy new. In this regard, Apple could benefit from Google’s unselfish efforts to get the world accustomed to smartglasses, which became invisible in the space age as early as 2013. With a combination of sales weight and marketing know-how, Apple hopes to standardize headsets. A lot of people thought “iPad” was a ridiculously bad brand name, but suddenly all of their friends own it.

What’s important here, and how to avoid Google’s mistakes, is both providing the benefits of AR and letting the public know what those benefits are. Because, as my colleague Jason Cross points out, Google Glass wasn’t really his AR product at all. Rather, it was a flashy heads-up display with no ability to interact with real-world objects. As such, that user accepted the open shame of wearing his AR device without understanding the benefits of such a product. It was all painful, literally painful in some cases, for no benefit. It’s probably no coincidence that his Microsoft’s HoloLens, which is actually an AR device, is still gaining traction, or at least still.

I suspect Apple isn’t happy with the kind of corporate sector and niche roles in healthcare and education that HoloLens has opened up, but it’s still what the killer consumer app for Reality One looks like. There is still no clear understanding of how Bearing in mind that it also offers virtual reality capabilities, one possibility is home gaming, but Apple doesn’t really understand the gaming market and VR gamers have far better and cheaper options elsewhere. There’s also lingering suspicion that Apple has a foray into the metaverse, and it’s just as nauseating to type that word.

But the most promising points are: Thanks to many talented app developers, Apple doesn’t necessarily have to decide the purpose of the product. Just publish your hardware and see where the community takes it. Perhaps it will be used primarily for gaming, perhaps socially or educationally, or the user will completely abandon the outside world and seek refuge in an imaginary universe devoid of poverty and hate. and build it properly and they will come.

However, it’s probably worth keeping the product’s name from becoming an obvious insult.

foundry

Review (and preview) corner

In our iPhone 14 Plus (yellow) review, we found a great phone for a not-so-high price.

Apple’s first 3nm chip is a big step up from the A16. Check out the A17 preview for more details.

Trends: Top News

We’ve rounded up four iPhone 15 upgrades to make you want them now.

Yes, Apple will “fake” the enlarged photo on the iPhone 15 as well, but how far will it go?

McCalope believes there is a new reality distortion field because Tim Cook is doomed.

The Mac’s survival key isn’t the new Air, it’s the next iPad Pro.

Microsoft Word for Mac is about to get the two big shortcuts we’ve been waiting for for years.

Political turnaround may give Apple respite in the US antitrust push.

Apple cuts hiring and bonuses, but avoids layoffs, as earnings fall.

rumor factory

According to a new report, Tim Cook has dismissed the AR/VR headset design team’s objection to a 2023 launch.

Apple is believed to be testing the next generation of the “Bobcat” language generation of Siri.

The iPhone 15 Pro could start at over $1,000, with the first ever price hike in the Pro line.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Ultra reportedly “breaks records” for the thinnest bezel.

Apple is working to turn AirPods into a “health tool” that enhances hearing.

Podcast of the week

With the third and possibly final season of Ted Lasso on the horizon, we figured it would be a good time to confirm our thoughts on Apple TV+. Is it? This episode of the Macworld Podcast!

Catch every episode of Macworld Podcasts on Spotify, Soundcloud, the Podcasts app, or our own site.

SOFTWARE UPDATES, BUGS AND PROBLEMS

iOS 16.4 beta 4 has arrived, bringing new emojis and some enhancements.

Additionally, macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta 4 is now available.

