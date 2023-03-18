Inside Croydon in ‘watershed’ news site features Google





Google has announced what it calls “a watershed moment for the industry” with its partnership with the Independent Community News Network, which includes founding member Inside Croydon.

Under the deal, Inside Croydon and 44 other hyperlocal publications will be featured on the tech giant’s news aggregator. Google will pay for content provided.

Google News Showcase has traditionally benefited mainly large news outlets. Google has so far featured Inside Croydon on its aggregator page, but has never paid for the use of its content. Inside Croydon received a generous and important grant from Google in 2020 to help cover the covid pandemic.

However, ICNN is currently negotiating deals with Google to provide new revenue streams for 45 independent titles, including iC.

The deal is unique for an independent UK publisher, according to a statement from ICNN.

“To date, the majority of organizations that have partnered with Google on Showcase projects have been traditional news publishers.

With the upcoming launch of Ping News, a public interest news gateway, ICNN has sought to create new revenue streams for its independent divisions.

This partnership with Google does just that. Publishers now have access to new ways to reach their audiences, grow their readership and generate additional income.

Matt Abbott, Deputy Director of ICNN, based at Cardiff University, said:

The Google News Showcase is a very important initiative that highlights the value of local news.

By partnering with Ping News, Google is not only promoting the sustainability of the independent sector, but also acknowledging the significant contribution hyperlocal journalism makes to UK news in the public interest.

Debbie Weinstein, Google Vice President and Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland, said of the new deal:

That’s why for over 20 years, we’ve focused on connecting people with trusted facts and journalism.

Today, thanks to our partnership with Ping News, we are thrilled to expand Showcase’s licensing agreement to 45 smaller independent news titles.

Steven Downes, who founded Inside Croydon 13 years ago, today signed a deal with Google to thank Abbott and his colleagues at ICNN for months of hard work to create the Ping platform. . “This is an important step forward that is really welcome,” said Downes.

“Collaboration and collaboration among dozens of independent publishers, including many experienced and skilled journalists, will help provide some of the scrutiny and in-depth reporting that all communities need and deserve.”

The deal with Google will allow Inside Croydon to continue to serve its loyal readers as it has done since 2010, altering robust and independent breaking news coverage of events in this part of London’s surf, or It doesn’t affect anything. However, it provides significant income. iC’s unique take on local events is aggregated in mainstream media.

like this:

Like Loading…

About insidecroydon News, views and analysis on the people of Croydon, how they live and the political times in London’s most populous neighbourhood. Based in Croydon and edited by Stephen Downes. For inquiries, please email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidecroydon.com/2023/03/18/inside-croydon-in-watershed-news-sites-deal-with-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related