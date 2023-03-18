We are stronger together: Google employee writes to CEO Pichai





About 1,400 employees at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, signed a petition calling for better treatment during the layoff process after the company announced it would cut 12,000 jobs.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters file photo)

In an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, employees said they would freeze new hires, call for voluntary layoffs over forced layoffs, and prioritize workers laid off for job openings. made a series of demands to the company, including that the workers were forced to terminate their scheduled periods. Paid leave such as parental leave and bereavement leave.

Workers will also avoid laying off employees in countries with ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises, such as Ukraine, and provide special assistance to those at risk of losing visa-related residency along with their jobs. I asked the alphabet.

According to the letter, the impact of Alphabets’ decision to cut jobs is global. Nowhere is the voice of workers fully considered. We know that as workers we are stronger together than alone.

The petition follows Alphabets’ announcement in January that it would cut about 6% of its workforce following investor pressure to cut spending in the post-pandemic recession. Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are other tech giants that have cut headcount in recent months after years of growth and hiring.

An Alphabet spokesperson did not immediately comment on the petition. He said he took full responsibility for the adoption due to economic realities that differed from reality.

Some Google employees lost their jobs quickly, especially in the US, but the process was much slower for employees in countries with stronger labor protections, which are common in Europe. Google employees went on strike Wednesday after only learning which workers had been laid off this week.

The letter was put together by union-backed employee groups such as the Alphabet Workers Union, United Tech and Allied Workers and UNI Global. It grew out of a discussion via a Discord channel that was set up after the layoffs were announced.

Labor groups have helped draft several petitions regarding job cuts in various divisions of Google and in the various countries in which Google is located.

Some of the signatories to the petition told Bloomberg they were concerned that the legally required consultation process in some countries had become cumbersome. They said feedback from staff to management was not taken into consideration, including the results of surveys that expressed interest in volunteering to cut staff or save time.

Workers plan to distribute the petition for several more days before presenting a physical copy to Pichai at Google’s headquarters in California.

