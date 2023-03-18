Google says it will volunteer top officials to testify before congressional committees





After running a five-week test to block news links to some of its Canadian users, OTTAWA Google has asked one of its executives to testify before a congressional committee investigating the behavior of the Silicon Valley giant. I said I would apply for the department.

The test was intended to assess the impact of potential responses to Bill C-18, the Liberal government’s online news law.

The test ended on Thursday.

Google said it has notified the Legacy Commission that it will voluntarily bring Kent Walker, president and chief legal officer for global affairs, and Richard Gingras, vice president of news, to meetings with the commission. The schedule is still undecided.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “We always aim to work constructively with Canadian parliamentarians and the Canadian government on regulatory issues.

Walker and Gingras did not respond to a subpoena by the committee earlier this month.

Sabrina Geremia, head of Google Canada, took her place, but Google said it was aware that the committee’s MP would continue to seek answers.

Liberal lawmakers recently voiced their dissatisfaction with Google and Meta, which own Facebook and Instagram.

On February 9th, Google launched a five-week test, limiting news access to less than 4% of Canadian users. The affected user was unable to view news links in Google’s search engine and in his Discover panel on his Android phone.

The company says the test applies to all types of news, including content produced by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers.

Meta announced last week that it would block news on Facebook and Instagram if the government’s proposed online news law was passed in its current form.

Tech giants such as Meta and Google have long fought against elements of the proposed law. The bill would require Canadian media companies to negotiate deals to compensate them for linking to or repurposing online content. Google says it would rather pay the media fund.

Canada’s major media companies and the Liberal federal government have backed the bill, which they say would level the playing field for tech companies and news outlets competing for advertising dollars.

On Monday, three days before U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa, liberal legislators on the Legacy Commission planned to demand internal documents from two American companies and ask their executives to attend.

Scotty Greenwald, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council, said the request for internal documents was “considerably excessive” by Congress.

“The precedent that is being set is pretty troubling if it passes,” Greenwald said Saturday from Washington, D.C.

The commission’s liberal lawmakers also want to receive new research “on the current and continued use of intimidation and subversion tactics by tech giants to evade regulation in Canada and around the world.”

Chris Bittle, parliamentary secretary to Canada’s Heritage Minister, shared on Twitter the motion proposed by the Liberals.

“The actions of tech giants have a real impact on our society and democracy. Their recent intimidation tactics are one step ahead,” Bittle said.

“Technology giants are not above the law.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on March 18, 2023.

Mickey Juric, Canadian Press

