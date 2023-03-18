Google won’t pay rest of maternity and medical leave, ex-employees form ‘fired for vacation’ group





Google has reportedly informed former staff members who were laid off during maternity and medical leave that they will not be paid for the remainder of their leave. The news prompted more than 100 former workers to organize a group called “Laid Off On Leave” to take back weeks and months of compensation that had already been approved before the layoffs were announced in January. I ask the executives.

In a written statement shared with former employees and CNBC, the tech giant says it will only receive payments with specified end dates and standard retirements.

A group of former employees have sent three letters to executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Human Resources Officer Fiona Cicconi, but have not received a response. Includes individuals who have been approved or are currently taking leave, parental leave, caregiver leave, medical leave, and personal leave.

Last year, Google announced it would increase paternity leave for full-time employees to 18 weeks for all parents and 24 weeks for birth parents. Take care of a new baby, take care of a sick loved one, take care of your own well-being. ”

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, recently went through the toughest cost-cutting period in nearly two decades on the public market. The company announced in January that it would cut 12,000 jobs, about 6% of its workforce, to cope with slowing sales growth following the long-term expansion of its technology division.

Pichai said U.S.-based employees will receive 16 weeks of severance pay, plus two weeks of severance pay for each year they work at Google, and the company will also include paid time off in their severance pay. The former employee, who was laid off while on medical leave, said the terms of his formal retirement are due to be announced by March 31. I am requesting an immediate explanation of the problem.

The Vacation Layoffs group sent its first email to executives in January, providing specific examples of Google employees affected by job cuts during previously approved vacations. One woman said she was fired a week after her maternity leave was approved, while another said she received notice during her maternity leave a week before she was due to give birth.

“Exactly one week after receiving the text and sharing the exciting news that my maternity leave was approved, I received an email that has already gone viral: I am among the 12k who was laid off yesterday. An easy target?

Another longtime Google employee wrote about her LinkedIn experience: , Ronin Mark Watson, at 8:59 p.m. She was fired at 7:05 am on January 20, 2023 as she held her hour-old newborn in a hospital bed. I knew. I was a Googler for 9.5 years she was. ”

