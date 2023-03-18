How to set up a locked folder in Google Photos on Android (and why)





Did you know that Google Photos on Android has an option to create locked folders? Why would you want this? You may want to take pictures of personal documents such as vaccination cards or diver’s licenses to keep handy, or you may have images or videos that you don’t want others to see.

For such images, you can set up a locked folder in Google Photos on Android to keep those documents and other images safe. Once you do this, the only way to view the image is through the default screen unlock authentication (such as a fingerprint scanner).

Of course, use locked folders with caution. Photos and videos stored in that folder will not be backed up to your cloud account. Choose wisely the photos and videos you want to lockup. Alternatively, make sure you have a copy of that folder saved in a secure (think “encrypted”) folder on your local machine.

We’ll show you how to set up a locked folder in Google Photos on Android 12 running on Pixel 6 Pro. This process works in a similar way regardless of the device if the Android version is 12 or higher.

How to create a locked folder

Open Google Photos on your Android device. From the main window,[ユーティリティ]Tap.

Google Photos main window on Android 12.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

In the window that appears,[ロックされたフォルダーのセットアップ]Tap.

Utilities section of Google Photos on Android 12.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

From this point on, Android will not allow you to take screenshots (as this is considered sensitive area). So follow the instructions closely (don’t worry, it’s easy).

On the next screen, in the lower right corner of the display[セットアップ]Tap. Next, you’ll be asked to authenticate using your default method (fingerprint, face scan, PIN, pattern, etc.).If the authentication is successful, a window that says Nothing here yet and[Move items]A button appears.[アイテムの移動]to open the file picker and select the photos (or videos) you want to add to the locked folder.

Tap the image you want to move to the locked folder to select it, then tap[移動]Tap.

Android doesn’t seem to consider the file picker to be a sensitive area.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

Again, you will be asked to authenticate yourself. Android then displays a final warning stating:

Associated photos (including copies and edited versions) are not moved. Items are removed when you uninstall Google Photos.

[続行]then tap[移動]Tap (when prompted) to create a photo-locked folder and add the selected photos.

How to access locked folders

Now that you have created a locked folder and added photos/videos to it, how do you access it? Simple. Open Google Photos,[ユーティリティ]scroll to the bottom of the page, and tap[ロックされたフォルダ]An entry is displayed.

The locked folder entry can be found in the Google Folder Utilities section.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

Tap that entry, and after successful authentication, you’ll see all the photos and videos you’ve added to your locked folders.

Use this feature wisely to keep prying eyes away from your more sensitive images. We highly recommend using this feature if you store photos of driver’s licenses, credit cards, vaccination cards, etc. Enhanced protection can prevent someone from encountering information you don’t want them to see.

