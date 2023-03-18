You might want to think twice about buying a Samsung or Pixel phone





A long list of devices using Exynos modems gives remote users the ability to “compromise the phone at the baseband level” very easily, according to a new report from Project Zero, Google’s internal security research team. It states that the risk of a serious security breach is high. In particular, the recently released Pixel 7, alongside the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22, is one of the most vulnerable to attack.

Obviously, this is a big problem, but all hope is not lost as this problem is definitely fixable. The big question is when will there be a fix for all affected devices. Here’s everything you need to know about this vulnerability and what you can do to keep your smartphone safe.

Why Samsung and Pixel phones are at risk Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Project Zero reports that the vulnerability is due to the Exynos modem manufactured by Samsung Semiconductor. According to tests conducted by Project Zero, affected devices could be compromised simply by an attacker knowing the victim’s phone number. Given the severity of this issue, Project Zero believes that “skilled attackers can rapidly create operational exploits to silently and remotely compromise affected devices.”

Smartphones store a lot of sensitive information and can become a big problem if not addressed immediately. Project Zero has found 18 vulnerabilities in Exynos modems, but luckily only 4 of them have the above serious issues. His other 14 cases are described as “less serious because they require either a malicious mobile network operator or an attacker with local access to the device.”

Which Samsung and Pixel smartphones are affected? Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The unfortunate part about this vulnerability is that Project Zero lists over 20 devices at risk. Research has shown that users of the following devices may be at risk of any one of 18 vulnerabilities:

Samsung mobile devices (including S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12, and A04 series) Vivo mobile devices (including S16, S15, S6, X70, X60), and X30 series Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro All vehicles using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

Galaxy owners should note that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S23 lines are not included in the list because they use Qualcomm modems. His S22 models affected are only from some European and African countries as his S22 devices around the world also use his Qualcomm modems.

How to keep yourself safe Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Things may not look good for devices using Exynos modems right now, but there are some things owners can do to keep their phones safe. The first is to enable automatic updates for potentially affected devices. With this turned on the phone will get a security patch as soon as it goes live Google has already started focusing on fixing this issue and the March security he update should fix the hardware issue I am reporting that.

what about samsung? In response to these security issues, Samsung issued the following statement to his Digital Trends.

“Samsung takes customer safety very seriously. After determining that six vulnerabilities could affect some Galaxy devices, Samsung released security patches for five of these in March. Another security patch will be released in April to address the remaining vulnerabilities.”

“As always, we encourage all users to keep their devices up to date with the latest software to ensure the highest level of protection possible.”

While device owners await a fix, Project Zero has some suggestions on what they can do to minimize the risk. This includes turning off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE). Doing this can reduce the sound quality of your phone. I call, but the option of being in danger is much worse. There isn’t much you can do other than adjust these two settings. Because we are waiting for a potential fix to be published.

