Google: Global trends bring big tailwinds (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings report saw the stock adjust slightly as many segments underperformed expectations. One of Google’s key growth segments is YouTube advertising. The business showed a significant year-on-year decline of 8%, down from $8.63 billion a year ago to $7.96 billion. Macroeconomic factors played a role in the decline, but there were also some issues related to the company. We are seeing a significant increase in user engagement for high percentage non-monetized YouTube Shorts. His daily views on YouTube shorts surpassed 50 billion, compared to his 30 billion daily views in Q1 2022.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that TikTok could soon be banned if its Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes. With TikTok’s CEO set to appear in Congress, we see growing calls for a TikTok ban from both sides of the aisle. . With monetization and user engagement on YouTube Shorts improving, Google can now report a sharp increase in ad revenue in the next few quarters. This should improve sentiment on the stock and lead to higher valuation multiples.

A TikTok ban seems imminent

Geopolitical tensions have increased over the past few months. TikTok will likely be banned outright in the US as data security and national security become top priorities. Heading into the next presidential election cycle, TikTok will face calls for more bans.

The rise of TikTok is one of the fastest growing startups. A recent deal valued the company to his staggering $220 billion. This reflects the advertising potential in this segment. If competition between the US and China intensifies, TikTok could be banned outright. In 2020, India banned TikTok despite the app’s huge user base due to a border skirmish with China.

A ban in the U.S. could also lead to a domino effect that other Western countries would follow.Belgium and Denmark recently announced partial bans on TikTok, which could be expanded in the near future. There is.

Possibilities for YouTube Shorts

Google needs to show good growth in the YouTube segment as it is one of the company’s main drivers. A significant drop in YouTube’s ad revenue was a setback for the company, leading to bearish sentiment on the long-term growth runway for the business.

Figure 1: Decline in YouTube advertising in recent quarters.

The TikTok ban will force users to move to other options such as YouTube shorts and Instagram reels. This reduces competition from Google and allows admins to start monetizing users at a faster pace.

Figure 2: Huge revenue per US TikTok user.

From the chart above, we can see that the TikTok app saw a significant increase in revenue per user due to increased engagement. In this report, eMarketer predicts that TikTok will earn a staggering $112.94 per user in the US by 2024. In the US, he has over 100 million active TikTok users, and by 2024 the company could generate more than $11 billion in advertising revenue from him.

If YouTube Shorts captures 40% of this potential ad revenue, it will generate $1.2 billion in quarterly ad revenue, or a 15% increase over the current revenue base of the YouTube advertising segment. Bans in other major territories such as the UK, Western Europe and Japan could further increase the revenue base of YouTube Shorts. Less competition can lead to higher ad rates for your YouTube Shorts and better user engagement. This could lead to further growth potential within this business segment.

Google moat increase

One of the main problems with new tech trends is that they can easily fall apart. If YouTube can make a successful business out of short apps, it will demonstrate the robustness of its platform and its ability to take advantage of new trends to improve user engagement and monetization options.

YouTube already has a successful subscription business, with a reported subscriber base of 80 million. A year ago, this subscriber base was his 50 million, representing a 60% year-over-year growth. At its current pace of growth, YouTube could reach 200 million subscribers by 2025, which would add to the company’s moat. YouTube Shorts are a key platform for attracting and retaining younger viewers and shifting this user base to more regular subscription options.

Impact on Google stock

Google’s advertising revenue remains a large part of the company’s revenue base. Declining ad revenue on YouTube has been a major reason for the recent bearish sentiment. Changing this metric will rapidly improve the trajectory of your inventory. As mentioned above, a TikTok ban is very likely and could happen in the coming months. It can lead to accelerated monetization.

Figure 3: Alphabet trading at a lower PE ratio compared to its peers.

YouTube ads account for 12% of Google’s total revenue base. A TikTok ban could therefore improve revenue growth trends and the overall revenue base for the YouTube advertising business. and could boost the company’s long-term growth projections.

Tips for investors

A ban on TikTok could be imminent as the Biden administration called for owners to sell their stakes outright. Many of his EU countries have also announced partial bans on his TikTok. This will increase the number of people using YouTube Shorts and dramatically reduce competition for your company.

If YouTube’s ad revenue improves, it would be a big boost for Alphabet’s stock. The company recently reported that overall revenue increased by 1% for him, while YouTube ads fell by 8% for him. The future growth of the YouTube advertising business is critical to the stock’s growth trajectory. News about the TikTok ban should help sentiment around the stock and improve long-term returns for investors.

