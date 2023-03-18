Google Maps is testing a clever modern sidebar on the web





Compared to Maps for Android and iOS, Google has made relatively few visual updates to the Maps website. Google Maps is currently testing a sidebar on the web that provides convenient access to recently visited places.

For some, the far left of Google Maps on the web shows a hamburger button that opens the same drawer as before, and a navigation rail with two tabs that open a list of ‘Saved’ places and ‘Recents’. will be

What’s even more useful is that your recently viewed locations, such as places and cities, are also displayed in the sidebar. You can quickly return to a place without searching and sifting through previous results.

The individual locations will open quickly and take you to the full list. However, Google Maps groups locations in the same city and clicking a location opens a side panel list. This approach has a chathead-like method for quick multitasking/switching between locations.

This makes very good use of the extra screen real estate provided by the laptop/desktop web. A sidebar is better than multiple tabs with Google Maps open. This is the perfect addition to your Android tablet or iPad mobile app.

At this time, this Google Maps sidebar is not widely deployed and is only visible to one of your logged-in accounts. This change makes location planning much better on the web than it is on mobile, and it’s very exciting to see Google’s ideas for new big-screen UIs.

