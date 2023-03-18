Silicon Valley Arrogance Almost Ruined the U.S. Economy





America has always seen itself as a shining city on a hill, an exceptional country that doesn’t have to follow old rules. has become a hilltop economic city where normal rules do not apply.

Details from Fortune:

Giants like Facebook, Amazon, and Google have become some of the wealthiest companies in history and are considered by many to be immortal money-making machines. Even as the country struggled to recover unemployment after the Great Recession of 2008, Big His Tech proves America has the best of all capitalism. It was the Landian Sector. Technology has been accused of harming American democracy, the mental health of its youth, and even contributing to long-term economic stagnation. But the sector is exceptional enough to operate in its own quasi-libertarian golden state, where its innovations should not be subject to regulatory burdens and its geniuses should be free to work without hurdles. As evidence, they pointed to FAANGs outperforming the S&P 500.

For a while things seemed to be going well. Capital backed by zero interest rates for over a decade seemed ubiquitous in the tech industry. Then the early pandemic sent tech stocks even higher. But that party ended a year before him, and Mark Zuckerberg’s meta empire suffered his one-day drop in the largest publicly traded company in U.S. history. Since then, big tech companies have become the exception in every bad way. Tech giants are laying off thousands of workers even as the rest of the economy grows. Meanwhile, the ultimate risk and innovation asset, cryptocurrency, has lost about two-thirds of its value.

story continues

The idea that the big brains of innovators in our startup economy are truly exceptional was also smashed last week when thought leaders inhabiting the venture capital industry fell victim to the oldest kind of financial panic.Silicon Valley Bank The collapse of . As Nobel laureate Douglas Diamond recently told Sean Tully of Fortune magazine, SVB is no ordinary bank, with a relatively precarious depositor base. introduced a unique vulnerability. But the facts remain the same. Panicked inhabitants of that shiny valley, in one day he tried to pull out $42 billion. To paraphrase a Zuckerberg joke that circulated last week, it states:

Long before the SVB collapsed, it was clear that the financial regime had changed from all the bubbles in the easy money era to an unprecedented tightening of global monetary policy. Perhaps now, in this sober reassessment, is the time to question the magical thinking about risk that was rampant in an age of technological exceptionalism and distill it from the mainstream of American innovation.

Do you have other innovations?

The idea of ​​exceptionalism in technology is based on what author Sebastian Mallaby called the power law. This is the belief that an investor or inventor can suffer losses in 100 ventures as long as he succeeds in his 101 days, or what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his 2016 So choose hope over fear.

That philosophy has fostered many risky bets on unprofitable tech stocks, misguided startups and directionless cryptocurrencies. Because the era of cheap money made investors accustomed to betting on increasingly ridiculous ventures, from Theranos to Juicero to WeWork. The remnants of this irrational age include thousands of zombie companies and cryptocurrencies. These companies, though no longer financially viable, have managed to survive with more and more debt. As it eroded, it left us with various other costs to count, including what Shosanna Zuboff called surveillance capitalism.

Robert E. Siegel, a lecturer in business administration at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and a venture capitalist himself, told Fortune. This is the strategy when capital is cheap and the market is bubbly. The SVB implosion is the punctuation mark at the end of the low rate supercycle, when capital chased returns and so much money flowed into high rates. – Risky return assets like ventures and startups.

The check expired last year due to a sharp rate hike to combat inflation that has befallen technology like a hammer. Major companies such as Meta, Amazon and Apple all lost hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization last year, with venture capital spending down 31% of his.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

less stupid adventures

Despite technology’s self-mutilation over the past few years, innovation isn’t necessarily dead in the US, as it gears up for a major competition from China in everything from AI to climate tech. But the type of innovation that the tech industry practices has to operate in a very different way in order to survive. That would probably mean ending the idea of ​​technology exceptionalism once and for all.

Metas Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed 2023 the year of efficiency, but Amazon, Google, and other tech companies, with little thought of the return on investment, have turned to the Quixotic We are furiously eliminating unnecessary departments and projects, including moonshot projects.

This shift to efficiency makes sense in preparation for a possible downturn. Siegel of Stanford University said there may also be some pruning needed for America’s innovation sector to survive. There will be fewer silly ventures, he told Fortune. “You see this because there’s less money going around. Bad ideas are no longer funded, and there’s less extra stuff.

Technology probably doesn’t have to figure out how to innovate more efficiently on its own, as DC invited them to join in and sort out the chaos. It remains to be seen whether Congress or the Federal Reserve will be able to carry out their mandate to overhaul regulation.

Charlie O’Donnell, a partner at New York-based venture capital firm Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, told Fortune he’s cautiously optimistic. About a third of the roughly 70 companies in ODonnells’ portfolio are exposed to the collapse of his SVB, and he said he welcomes his thoughtful oversight of the VC world. I just want stability.

All this means that technology can’t go back to its freewheeling ways anytime soon, but the sector can learn from the trauma of the past few years. Despite the challenges ahead, US innovation is by no means dead. It’s time to adapt.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com.

Details from Fortune:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tech-exceptionalism-nearly-tanked-us-110000850.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related