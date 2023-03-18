At Startup20 Sikkim Sabha, iCreate announced iTERF, a global fellowship program to foster interdisciplinary tech entrepreneurship research.





Ahmedabad (Gujarat)/Sikkim [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India’s leading innovation-based startup incubator, today announced iTERF (iCreate Technology Entrepreneurship Research Fellowship). The iTERF program, which aims to initiate interdisciplinary research on tech entrepreneurship, is an integral part of his Startup20 Engagement Group of G20 countries, which India will chair in 2023. iTERF offers the opportunity for the selected researcher to become part of his Startup20 involvement activities. His CEO of iCreate, Avinash Punekar, said of the launch: Building a strong knowledge ecosystem that serves the shared purpose of iCreate and Startup20 is one that fosters innovation and supports emerging entrepreneurs. We want to deepen our understanding of the fundamentals, and this will be the key input into building, nurturing and growing innovation ecosystems. We welcome researchers from all over the world with diverse backgrounds and look forward to supporting them in their pursuit of new ideas and insights. ”

With iTERF, iCreate and Startup20 will explore interdisciplinary research on technology entrepreneurship using different lenses such as anthropology, economics, engineering, management, philosophy, psychology, science, sociology and technology. About to start an investigation. Topics covered in the survey include: – Startup Ecosystem Harmonization, Institutional Mechanisms & G20 – Startup Financing & Ecosystem Wealth Creation – Startup Ecosystems in the Context of Inclusion and Sustainability – Startup Ecosystems & Impact on Global Culture – Startups ecosystem, economic development & global spending

According to iCreate, the iTERF program aims to democratize research in the rapidly evolving field of innovation and entrepreneurship, but a rigorous evaluation process is in place to ensure that research output is world-class. has been introduced. After a rigorous review and selection process, two winning proposals will be announced at the upcoming Startup20 Summit on July 3, 2023 at Gurugram. Researchers are reviewed on a quarterly basis and upon completion of their research project are awarded a lifetime ‘iTERF Fellow’ award. National Award winner of the Technology Business Incubator 2020, iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous Center of Excellence of the Government of Gujarat, dedicated to transforming technology innovation-based start-ups into successful businesses. India’s largest institution. Located on a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus in Dev Dholera, Ahmedabad, it supports over 544 innovations and his 47 patents with a ‘high-touch, entrepreneur-first model’, aligning them with mentors, markets and funding. tying. Embedded systems and his IoT are iCreate’s areas of focus in areas such as electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, and renewable energy. It is home to Cisco’s largest innovation lab in India and partners with leading institutions in the United States, Israel, and other countries. It has strategic partnerships with CSIR, the pinnacle of science and technology in India, as well as major institutions around the world.

