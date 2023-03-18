Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which Foldable Smartphone Wins?





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Google Pixel Fold comparison is what you need if you want to see how the battle for the best foldable smartphones is shaping up. , finally giving Samsung some serious competition in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the sequel to foldable smartphones, with a new hinge design and more power expected. The Pixel Fold, on the other hand, is a first attempt, but should bring the magic of his Pixel to a foldable device.

Here’s what we know about both devices so far, and how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Google Pixel Fold battle will play out after both phones are released.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Google Pixel Fold: Pricing and Availability

We haven’t heard many rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s pricing, but it’s safe to assume that it will sell for a similar price to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung has already frozen the US. Galaxy A54 pricing means the Z Fold 5 will cost $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499.

The latest Pixel Fold rumors suggest the phone will be significantly below Samsung. According to leaker Yogesh Brar, Google’s foldable costs him $1,300 to $1,500. That means the Pixel Fold could be $500 cheaper than Samsung’s offering. It’s not an impulse buy at that price.

Brar also claims that the Pixel Fold will debut at Google I/O 2023 on May 10 and launch in select regions. He hasn’t specified which regions or when it will launch. We assume that the United States will become one.

The Samsung Z Fold 5 will definitely launch this summer, probably mid-to-late August. That’s usually when Samsung hosts his Unpacked event for the second time this year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Design and Display

(Image credit: Future)

It’s safe to assume that Samsung will follow the same formula as previous Z Fold devices. That means the device will likely be the same folding book design that opens to reveal a large 7.2-inch tablet-style display.

This will likely be accompanied by a 6.2-inch cover display, which is rumored to stay the same size and should retain the Z Fold 4’s 120Hz refresh rate and OLED panel. The rear triple-lens camera layout is likely to remain the same as well.

The rumored upgrades this time around include a lighter design, the possibility of a built-in S Pen, and a new ‘waterdrop’ hinge design. This new hinge appears to be designed to reduce wrinkles and durability. The new phone is currently rated for 300,000 folds.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Howtoisolve)

Various rumors suggest that the Pixel Fold will mimic the Z Fold’s book-like design, but with a shorter and wider 7.69-inch internal screen. It will reportedly be joined by a 5.79-inch cover display, both of which are expected to offer a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Leaked renders show the Pixel Fold with a camera bar and triple-lens camera similar to those found on the Pixel 7 series. Rather than adopting a punch hole or under-display camera like Samsung’s foldable camera, there’s an internal selfie camera inside the bezel at the top of the screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get a major upgrade in the camera department and could feature a 108MP main camera lens. It’s a camera, and will likely come with a 64MP telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

But it wasn’t all good news. Another rumor is that the camera won’t be changed from the Z Fold 4, which features a 50MP main camera lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and his 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. It’s been claimed that adding the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera to the Z Fold 5 isn’t possible.

Z Fold 5’s selfie camera specs haven’t been revealed, but we expect it to be on par with what we’re seeing on the Z Fold 4. interior. I hope the under-display camera is much improved.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The Pixel Fold will reportedly not go to the same extreme, reportedly keeping the camera resolution in the double digits. Rumors have been conflicting about what kind of camera to expect, but the Pixel Fold is said to have the same configuration as the Pixel 7 Pro (50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto camera). claim.

Other rumors speculate that the main lens could be a pathetic 12MP, so hopefully we’ll get that anyway. I sincerely hope it doesn’t, even if it more than makes up for the specs.

Details about the Pixel Fold’s selfie camera are similarly unclear, with the pair of lenses rumored to come with a 9.5MP resolution. This is one lens each for the cover and the internal display. However, as suggested in Android 14 Developers Preview 2, only the Cover Display camera may have facial recognition technology.

Camera specs are probably the hardest thing to compare before release, as only the numbers tell us. has long been some of the best camera phones out there.

Samsung also has a reputation for producing great shots, especially with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but has historically lacked post-shot processing. I can’t answer until I go out to shoot

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Performance is one thing you can be sure of between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. Mostly because we’ve already seen phones with chipsets that are supposed to power both devices.

The Z Fold 5 could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same custom overclocked chipset found in the Galaxy S23 lineup. We won’t know the Z Fold 5’s exact score until after launch, but his Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy has proven to have the highest benchmark scores of any Android chipset, and Apple’s A score comparable to the A16 Bionic. .

We also expect UFS 4.0 storage to arrive on the Z Fold 5, just like the Galaxy S23. It will be faster.

(Image credit: Google)

If the Pixel Fold launches before the Pixel 8, it could come with Tensor 2. This is the same Google-designed chip that debuted in the Pixel 7. The Tensor can’t match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, let alone raw power. It’s a Galaxy variant, but that’s not really the point of the chip.

Instead, Tensor is designed to power AI, improve computational photography, and enhance security. These three things we all need on a regular basis, whether we realize it or not. It may not be a powerhouse, but Tensor 2 already unlocks features like Photo Unblur, faster Night Sight shooting, and other unique features.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Pixel Fold: Battery and charging

(Image credit: Future)

One thing is certain. Both Samsung and Google need to step up their game on battery life. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 only lasted 8 hours and 20 minutes during our testing.

Thankfully, Samsung has already demonstrated its ability to improve battery life in its phones, with the Galaxy S23’s battery lasting 10 hours and 17 minutes, 2.5 hours longer than the S22. It’s not clear if it’s because of the more optimized software, but it’s a good sign for the Z Fold 5.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Howtoisolve)

We’re only told that the Pixel Fold’s battery is reportedly larger than the Z Fold 4’s 4,400 mAh battery. It’s not clear how this translates into actual battery performance, but Google has a particularly good track record for long battery life.

In our battery test, the Pixel 6 lasted 8 hours and 13 minutes, while the Pixel 7 lasted 7 hours. The results for the Pro model are even worse, and these scores are truly terrifying. This doesn’t bode particularly well for the Pixel Fold and would give Samsung a strong edge.

We haven’t heard anything about charging speeds, but we expect both phones to offer something on par with their predecessors. and about 20-23W for the Pixel Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Software

(Image credit: Google)

Both foldable devices definitely come with fold-optimized versions of their respective Android software. For Samsung it’s OneUI 5.1 and for Google it’s Pixel Launcher. Strangely enough, it may not change so much in the end. This is thanks to Google and Samsung working together to optimize Android for foldable devices.

Google has been adding better collapsible support to Android since the release of Android 12. As a result, a dedicated big-screen Android 12L was built into Android 13. With taskbars and better multi-window support, the Pixel Fold will definitely benefit.

It’s not clear how that software differs compared to the standard Pixel flavor of Android. If there’s anything wrong with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it may not have many new features of its own, but it’s true that the Z Fold 5 will continue to offer support for his S Pen for those who want to use a stylus. I don’t think Google will follow suit.

Pixel phones are often said to represent a vision of what the Android software experience should be. Hopefully the Pixel Fold will follow in that footsteps, but for the foldable market.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Outlook

(Image credit: Samsung)

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold right now. However, the fact that another major player could enter the foldable space is exciting in and of itself. So far it has failed to materialize.

Whether Google can match Samsung’s years of experience is another matter entirely. Especially given the habit of having very short battery life. However, if Google can slash Samsung’s prices significantly, as rumored, it could cut Samsung down and become a true foldable phone competitor.

Stay tuned for more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold Hub as we get closer to launch.

More articles from Tom’s Guide

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in a new tab) in advance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/galaxy-z-fold-5-vs-google-pixel-fold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related