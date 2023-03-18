Tycom leveraging the space economy





Satellite dish at Taikom Teleport & Direct to Home Center in Pathum Thani.

SET-listed satellite service provider Thaicom won an orbital slot in a geostationary satellite auction in January, looking to develop businesses related to low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and working with partners to expand into space. We have entered a new chapter by continuing to work on technological innovation.

The company plans to launch three satellites, two small satellites in late 2024 and one large satellite in early 2027.

After 2027, the company’s annual revenue is expected to be 300% higher than today, according to CEO Patongphob Suwansiri.

On January 15, the National Broadcasting and Communications Commission (NBTC) held Thailand’s first auction for satellite orbital slots offering five packages.

Patompob said Thaicom aims to reach from 13th to top 10 satellite service providers in the world by revenue by 2027.

The five packages consist of orbital slots at 50.5°E and 51°E with a starting price of 374 million baht, reserved at 78.5°E with a reservation price of 360 million baht, at 119.5°E and 120°E. The price is 397 million baht. , 8.6 million baht at 126°E and 189 million baht at 142°E.

Thaicom’s wholly-owned subsidiary Space Tech Innovation (STI) won THB 380 million for the second package and THB 417 million for the third package. State-owned National Telecom won his fourth package at 9.07 million baht.

According to Patongpov, securing two orbital slot packages removes uncertainty about the company’s long-term growth plans. This is because the license guarantees a development path for the next 20 years.

The new space economy remains a “blue ocean” for satellite service providers in line with technological innovation, he said.

To provide space-to-ground smart solutions and data communications in this new era, Tycom needs to adapt its operations and management through core value assets and partnership synergies, Patongpov said. rice field.

He took control of Thaicom on January 1 of this year, dating back to its first satellite, Taicom 1, after 30 years with the satellite operator.

Patongpov’s ascension to the leadership position came shortly after the company’s 30-year satellite license expired in September 2021.

satellite broadband

He told the Bangkok Post that there is potential demand for broadband Internet services via satellite, but mobile services have a 95% global market share.

Satellite services represent only 5% of the global broadband market, but are needed to meet the growing demand for broadband due to digital transformation, especially in Southeast Asia, where the majority of Thaicom’s business footprint is located. .

Patongpov said digital transformation is driving demand for satellite broadband services such as telecommunications, telemedicine, e-learning, public safety and logistics.

Thaicom’s board recently approved an investment plan of 15 billion baht for slots at 119.5 degrees east longitude through three planned satellites.

According to a board resolution, Thaicom plans to build three new satellites, with the first two scheduled to launch in late 2024 and the last in early 2027.

The project includes a license fee of 797 million baht for orbital slots at 119.5 degrees east longitude, 120 degrees east longitude and 78.5 degrees east longitude and the construction of three satellites at 119.5 degrees east longitude and approximately US$434 million worth other related expenses. .

Construction of the satellite should be completed before the end of the life of the Thaicom 4 satellite so that the company can continue to serve its customers.

As a result, the Board approved STI’s investment in the construction of the satellite at 119.5 degrees east longitude before any other slot.

He said the investment in the project will enable the company to continue to serve domestic and international clients and continue to earn their trust.

project development

The first phase of satellite development involves two small geostationary satellites, each with a capacity of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps).

That satellite’s engineering life is due to expire by the end of 2024, so they are expected to fill the gap from Thaicom 4.

The two small satellites will provide service from 2025 to 2032. Each satellite is worth 2.18 billion baht.

Thaicom will invest an additional 2.1 billion baht in traffic management through gateway stations and related costs for the two satellites, Patongpob said.

The second phase will cover the development of a large geostationary satellite worth 7.9 billion baht and will be in service from the third quarter of 2027 until the end of the license period, or 15.5 years.

The large satellite is projected to have a capacity of 100Gbps, ten times that of the two smaller satellites.

He said the larger geosatellites will be the latest version of broadband satellites known as software-defined satellites (SDS).

Compared to traditional systems that are inflexible with limited configuration updates and space system interconnections, the SDS network enables rapid deployment of flexible and fine-grained network management strategies, reduces system costs, and improves inter-satellite connectivity. It can improve collaboration and compatibility of heterogeneous space systems. ‘ said Patongpov.

“The SDS network will allow satellite service providers to better manage their network capacity and more flexibly adjust their capacity to serve their target markets in line with demand and market strategy,” he said.

To maintain existing demand and meet new demand from countries and the private sector, Thaicom’s geosatellites will focus on the South and Southeast Asia region, particularly in areas of specialization such as Thailand and India, Patongpov said. rice field.

The company’s target overseas satellite market consists of seven countries: Japan, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

Landscape of Leo

Thaicom signed its first commercial partnership agreement with satellite operator Globalstar last year for its narrowband LEO satellite business.

The partnership aims to benefit the deployment of the company’s ground facilities and regional services in Thailand. The deal aims to leverage personnel safety and management solutions for the country’s tourism and maritime industries.

He said the deal with Globalstar fits Thaicom’s development roadmap as the LEO satellite business is part of the company’s diversification strategy to complement its existing satellite services portfolio.

NBTC has already granted Thaicom relevant landing clearances for foreign satellites.

LEO satellites operate between 500 and 2,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, while geostationary satellites have an altitude of 36,000 kilometers.

The advantage of low orbit is low latency, facilitating access to high-speed Internet services via 5G technology, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machine-to-machine technology, drone technology, and applications in areas of need. . High precision such as telesurgery.

Long-term partnerships cover two categories. First, Globalstar pledges to engage Thaicom to develop, equip and operate the Thai ground station facility at Thaicom’s Teleport Center in Pathumthani province for Globalstar’s LEO satellite constellation.

The ground station infrastructure and services are expected to enable the deployment of commercial LEO satellite services by Globalstar in the region.

Second, Thaicom is the exclusive partner licensed to distribute Globalstar’s LEO satellite services in Thailand.

Patongpov said the relevant infrastructure and ground station development has already been completed.

Thaicom is now able to demonstrate IoT products and solutions delivered via Globalstar’s LEO satellite.

Dubbed “SPOT GEN4”, the first product is smaller than the palm of your hand and can remotely monitor assets and humans via a satellite network. This product will be released in July.

Thaicom is also monitoring potential business related to the global development of LEO satellites, he said.

Patong Pov recently said he was eager to explore the potential of satellite-to-cellphone services in Thailand through a partnership with Globalstar.

Global mobile phone vendors have already caught on to the trend, as iPhone 14 users can enable the Emergency SOS feature via satellite-to-text emergency services when they are out of cellular or WiFi range.

He said it was too early to elaborate on Thaicom’s satellite-to-mobile service business model as it requires full consideration.

“The LEO satellite IoT solutions and services will be the first stage of the company’s LEO business development,” said Patongpov.

new stream

Satellites in space should create innovations such as aerial photography that synergize with unmanned aerial vehicles connected via IoT solutions on the ground, as well as television and communications businesses, he said.

Patongpov said that efficient use of the space economy could improve the competitiveness of countries.

He said the carbon credit business is an example of a global trend related to satellite solutions.

Thaicom has a US partner with LEO satellites that take images of targeted forest areas.

Combined with drone photography in areas where sharp images are needed, Patongpov said satellite solutions will be used for aerial imagery processing in conjunction with artificial intelligence systems to calculate forest area and assess carbon credits for client organizations. can.

“Evaluating carbon credits in forest regions is a particular science, as each region uses different calculations and solutions,” he said.

“From taking pictures to analyzing and estimating carbon, the use of technology is essential because it gives us faster and more accurate results.”

Thaicom also offers a high-speed maritime communication service known as the NAVA platform. Currently, 120 vessels and two to three of his oil rigs use the company’s NAVA platform.

The company has partnered with global satellite operators for satellite signal roaming, which allows it to offer NAVA services worldwide and attract more customers.

The NAVA platform is earning 60,000 baht per month per vessel and 300,000 baht per month per oil rig.

“Our business potential derives from three core pieces: geo-satellites, LEO satellites and all digital solutions related to the space technology ecosystem,” Patongpov said.

Space technology is seen as the most dynamic trend along the lines of digital transformation and innovation development that complement satellite network infrastructure.

Space technology businesses include aerial photography, digital solutions, drone control towers and logistics.

Thaicom aims to rank among the top 10 global satellite service providers in terms of revenue by 2027 from its current 13th position, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2530849/thaicom-to-capitalise-on-the-space-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related