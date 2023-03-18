Google Adds Contacts App Profile Pictures to Messages UI





Google loves adding little things to their apps that might not seem like a big deal, but end up being useful. The latest update to the Google Messages app adds a profile picture from the contact list of the person you’re messaging to the top of the screen. Tapping a profile picture takes you to that person’s contact card. To make room for avatars, Google removed the search function from the top of the display and removed the magnifying glass icon. If you want the search tool, tap the 3-dot overflow menu icon and search as an option. To be clear, we’re talking about the Google Messages app, which includes the Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform. The latter has exactly the same features as the acclaimed iMessage platform (by iPhone users). Both include end-to-end encryption, high-quality images, read receipts, input indicators, and more.

Google tried to get Apple to include RCS as part of their cross-platform messaging app.

This is the problem. What do you think will happen to RCS group chats when iPhone users join? When Android users join iOS group chats, all these nice features are gone. But I’ve never heard of an Android user bullying an iPhone user and causing them emotional pain. And Google has been happy to allow Apple to add the RCS platform to Apple’s Messages app. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook would rather listen to Sync dripping all night long than allow cross-platform messaging app development.

Google adds the profile photo of the person you’re messaging to the top of your screen

Also, this is important for Android users to understand. RCS is available in the Google Messages app. Not available for messaging apps that your carrier preinstalls on your Android phone. For example, if you’re using the Verizon Messages app, the T-Mobile Messages app, or an Android messaging app other than Google Messages, you’re not getting the RCS platform.

For RCS to work, you and everyone else in the chat group must be using the Google Messages app. You can tell if someone you’re chatting with uses Google Messages by the color of the speech bubble that appears when you send them a message. If it’s dark blue, you’re chatting on RCS. Also see the text field. If it says text message, you are trying to message an iPhone user or her Android user using a messaging app other than Google Messages. Such messages use plain old SMS instead of using the RCS platform.

Chat from RCS to iMessage on the left, message from RCS to RCS on the right

If the text field says RCS Message, you are using the Google Messages app to message another Android user and you have full RCS functionality. If you don’t have the Google Messages app on your Android phone, you can install it by tapping this link.

How to join the beta of Google Messages and receive new features before most people go live

A new Google Messages feature that shows the profile picture of the person you’re messaging was first spotted by 9to5Google. You must be using version 20230313_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic or later of the Google Messages app to see your profile picture. To check which version you’re running, open the Google Messages app and tap your profile picture to the right of the search field at the top of your display. Press Message Settings and scroll to the bottom. The last option says About, terms & privacy. Tapping it will display the version information at the top of the destination page. If you haven’t seen your profile picture in the Google Messages app yet, you may be a Google Messages beta tester at this time. To join the beta, go to the Play Store, open it, and enter “Google Messages” in the search field. Once you see the list of Google Messages, scroll down. If Google is accepting more beta testers for your app, you’ll see a button to press to join.

Your profile picture should appear in the upcoming stable version of Google Messages, even if you’re not a beta tester of the app.

