Two key ideas to prevent another banking crisis





Unlimited

Last year, Milwaukee Bucks basketball team owner Mark Lasry revealed that its star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, once had money in 50 banks. why? Because Antetokounmpo wanted every cent insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. And $250,000 is the upper limit for insured deposits.

What Antetokounmpo apparently didn’t realize was that last week’s Silicon Valley bank crash sent him home, which ended the cap period for deposit insurance. Indeed, the law has limitations, he said, and governments must invoke systemic he risk exceptions to back uninsured deposits. But the specter of systemic risk is always present when banks are on the brink of collapse.

S.&L. In the crisis of the 1980s, everyone is rescued, said Karen Petrow, co-founder of Federal Financial Analysis, referring to depositors.

Cornell University financial regulation expert Robert Hockett believes it’s time to clarify the comprehensive guarantee. And he’s not the only one. In the next few days, California Democrat Rep. Law Khanna will introduce legislation proposing to raise or eliminate the FDIC’s compensation cap.

Hockett and others argue that the banking system could be improved by insuring all deposits. They say that putting deposits at risk does not curb banks and therefore does not introduce moral hazard. Instead, what is supposed to keep banks from acting recklessly is that if a bank fails, shareholders and bondholders will be wiped out, executives will be investigated and, in many cases, governments will try to get their compensation back. I know that.

Deposit insurance has long been funded by the banks themselves. Since 2005, their contributions have been risk-priced. In other words, the more risk a bank takes, the higher the premium it pays. Larger banks pay more than smaller banks. Mr. Hocketts’ scheme will obviously require larger contributions and tighter regulations, but he envisages a similar tiered system. He also envisages the return of measures like stress tests, which Congress abolished for midsize banks during the Trump administration.

Hockett said that by explicitly insuring all deposits, customers know in advance that their money is safe, thus preventing bank runs in trouble. It says. It may also help protect small and medium-sized banks. SVB clearly mismanaged risk, but the bank was catering to a sector it knew better: its venture capitalists and start-ups. That loan portfolio wasn’t the problem. Other smaller banks also specialize in specific sectors and are happy to make loans that the mega giants may not. Hockett says it should be encouraged.

Not everyone considers deposits to be risk-free. Sheila Bair, who was chairman of the FDIC during the financial crisis, almost groaned when I brought up the idea of ​​insuring all deposits.

These are big tech companies, like Roku, whining about uninsured deposits, she said. If a $200 billion bank can bring the banking system down, no system is stable and resilient.

Baer went on to say that he believes the banking system is largely resilient, and the real problem is that regulators have not adequately informed the public that the crisis is confined to a small group of banks. said.

Still, Hockett’s idea has some legislators on board. See if it flies.Joe Nocera

in case you missed

President Biden is calling on Congress for new tools to target failed bank executives. One aspect of his plan is to expand his FDIC’s ability to seek restitution from failed bank executives, and this power is currently limited to the largest banks.

UBS is reportedly in talks to buy Credit Suisse. Talks were organized by the Swiss National Bank and Swiss regulator FINMA, according to the Financial Times. Credit Suisse on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank after its share price fell 24% to new lows.

Goldman Sachs is eyeing a huge dividend. The Wall Street giant tried to help Silicon Valley Bank save it by arranging last-minute funding. Goldman bought $21.4 billion of debt from failed banks (which he booked at a cost of $1.8 billion), and by selling bonds he expects to make more than $100 million. is.

The views of Silicon Valley Bank customers on the collapse quickly spread. Alexander Shark, founder and CEO of the job site and investor in his tank, his many tweets by Mr. Torenegra revealed what it looked like when he was cut off when the bank went bust.

Need a new type of bank?

Conversations in Washington about how to regulate banks in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse are well underway, with disagreements over how to bail out failing lenders and prevent another crisis.

But for Lowell Bryan, former head of banking at McKinsey & Company, the answer lies in a debate that took place 30 years ago. His proposal: create a new type of low-risk bank.

In the 1990s, Mr. Bryan argued that American banking should be divided by level of risk. Core bank deposits are guaranteed by the government, but these lenders are only allowed to participate in low-risk businesses.

Wholesale banks will raise money from private investors but will not be protected by the government.If they make a fatal mistake the government will step in to prevent widespread panic, but companies (Brian argues that large financial firms can own both types of banks, as long as depository lenders are well protected from wholesalers.) )

Bryan said in an interview with DealBook that the appeal of the system is that it fundamentally limits risk to the banking industry in a way that the complex requirements of liquidity and capital measures do not.

The central issue is that if you give federal guarantees, you must impose real limits on your ability to raise deposits.

Consider what happened with the bank that recently failed. Silicon Valley Bank increased its deposit base to his $175 billion and invested the money in a bond portfolio that is vulnerable to rising interest rates. It also provided $74 billion in loans to tech start-ups, primarily in one riskier sector.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley Bank pushed for regulatory exemptions that would allow it to pursue potentially lucrative but risky financial bets.

Brian’s idea has been tested before. In the 1980s and his 1990s at McKinsey, he was a prominent proponent of the core bank concept, writing books and testifying before Congress on the issue. He formed an unusual coalition that included Rep. Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat and now the Senate Majority Leader. NationsBank, the predecessor of Bank of America. JP Morgan before merging with Chase Manhattan. and Goldman Sachs.

Against them were Treasury officials in the George H.W. Bush administration, now Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jay Powell, and future Citigroup architect Sandy It was a group that included Weil. They argued that American lenders have benefited and won from relaxed regulation that allows them to diversify their businesses. The rewriting of US banking rules has made it possible to create both giant universal banks and small lenders who can still take risks.

Protecting depositors ensures trust in the banking system as a whole, Brian said. But banks are not allowed to operate with essentially unlimited protection against the consequences of risk. He claims that what he is looking for is clear and narrow, and that he has the ability to win bipartisan support at this time.

There is no need to rewrite everything, he said.

If you ruled as off-limits what I worked on when I was in Parliament, I think I would be a monk.

Bernie Frank, former liberal Congressman and architect of the landmark Dodd-Frank Bank, takes action to reform financial regulation and defends his decision to serve on the board of signatory banks. Regulators closed a New York-based bank last weekend after many depositors withdrew their funds in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Our Radar: The Era of Easy Money

Here is a brief explanation of what caused the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. When Moody’s informed the bank’s chief executive this month that its bonds were in danger of being downgraded to junk, the failure to raise funds sparked panic and a shortage of deposits. But his PBS documentary, Age of Easy Money, released this week, details a much longer answer, stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. Frontline correspondent James Jacoby details how the Federal Reserve bailed out interventions after the crisis and then during the pandemic. Longest bull market in history and underlying conditions for SVB failure.

Sarah Kessler contributed to the report.

We appreciate your feedback. Please email your comments and suggestions to dealbook@nytimes.com.

