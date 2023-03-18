Google Contacts won’t look cramped on your tablet





Visual changes are part of the new version 4.3 update.

Google Contacts isn’t an app that we think of a lot, but depending on how many calls and texts we get in a day, we’ll use it almost every day. Google has been tweaking Android’s default Contacts app for some time, and recently added a Material You widget, finally allowing users to create and edit contacts in her web version of the app. . The company is now updating the tablet version of his Google Contacts with visual changes.

Yes, you may be editing your contact list on your tablet. it happens.

This update — version 4.3 as 9to5Google Reports (available via APK Mirror) — made some important usability-related changes to the design, mainly by moving the bottom bar of tabs to the left side of the screen, Makes it easier to access in landscape mode, especially on screens as big as those of tablets. This design will also benefit future tablets such as the OnePlus Pad, which has a unique 7:5 aspect ratio.

a floating action bar for creating new contacts,[連絡先]tabs, recently updated[ハイライト]tab, and finally[修正と管理]The rearranged bottom bar icons containing the are placed vertically in that order on the left handrail. Tapping the Contacts button opens the list of contacts on the middle left of the screen, with contact detail fields on the right. The top search bar is only half the width of the Contacts pane, but expands to a full-size version within Highlights. It’s unclear if this behavior is intentional or just a glitch that may be fixed in a future update. Leave enough space on both sides of the process.

It looks like the rollout has already started. So if you own one of the great Android tablets available today (or use Android apps on a great Chromebook), look forward to version 4.3 of Google Contacts.

