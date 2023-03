Nextt CEO Arun Agarwal Named Chair of Community Bond Task Force » Dallas Innovates

Arun Agarwal [Courtesy photo]

Dallas-based Nextt CEO Arun Agarwal has been appointed chairman of the Community Bonds Task Force Committee as part of the 2024 Capital Bonds program development process.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement that the upcoming bond program represents a significant opportunity to build for our future by investing in public safety, infrastructure and our most critical needs. “Arun Agarwal has proven to be an effective and committed leader in our city and will advocate for the right priorities for the people of Dallas in this task force.” I’m confident.

Agarwal is Chairman of the Indian-American CEO Council and Chairman of the Dallas Parks & Recreation Board. He is also a board member of the US India Friendship Council, Executive Board UT Dallas, Texas Tech Innovation HUB at Research Park, Big Brothers Big Sisters International and MD Anderson Board of Visitors.

Bond priority recommendation

The CBTF is a 15-member group that will assist the Dallas City Council and city officials in reviewing and selecting projects for consideration in the 2024 Capital Bond Program.

The task force will assess the city’s $13.5 billion inventory needs and propose approximately $1 billion to the Dallas City Council.

The Mayor and each City Council member serve on the CBTF and its five subcommittees: Streets Subcommittee, Flood Protection & Storm Drainage Subcommittee, Parks & Trails Subcommittee, Critical Facilities Subcommittee, and Economic Development and Housing Subcommittee. meeting.

Johnson plans to announce the appointment of the subcommittee at a later date. The task force and subcommittee are scheduled to begin their meetings in May.

We’re making real, measurable progress every day as we work to make Dallas a safer, stronger, and more vibrant city, Johnson said.

Commitment to the “three Ps”

In a November 2022 city address, Johnson said he hopes the city’s next bond program will focus primarily on three areas: public safety, potholes and parks.

The bond program is intended to meet the city’s capital needs and requires voter approval. This means that approved funds cannot legally pay salaries, benefits, and other ongoing program costs.

Johnson said Agarwal’s appointment underscores his government’s commitment to ensuring the park is treated as a top priority for the bond program.

We are particularly excited to support this large-scale investment in parks, trails and recreational facilities,” Agarwal said in a statement. “Mayor Johnson is a true champion of our city parks and our efforts to build a safer, more vibrant city. We look forward to working with you to prioritize your immediate needs.

