Google Doodle honors scientist Mario Molina for revealing ozone threat





For years, the chemicals used in hairspray and refrigerators wreaked havoc on the ozone layer, the protective shroud that shields us from the sun’s harmful UV rays. was in 1974.

Mexican scientist Mario Molina has published a study showing that chlorofluorocarbons, widely used in refrigerator coolants, spray paints, air fresheners and other aerosol products, are destroying the ozone layer. was that year. The results were disastrous, because without the ozone layer that helps protect us from the sun, our planet would not be habitable. It was helpful.

To honor Molina’s pioneering work in combating environmental hazards, Google dedicated a doodle to Nobel Prize-winning scientist Molina on her 80th birthday.

Born in Mexico City on March 19, 1943, Molina was fascinated by science from an early age, converting the bathroom of her home into a makeshift laboratory for her chemistry set.

“I was fascinated by science even before I entered high school,” Molina wrote in her Nobelsite biography. I remember.”

After being sent to boarding school in Switzerland at the age of 11, Molina returned to Mexico to study the Chemical Engineering program at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and received a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley in 1972.

A year later, while working with F. Sherwood Rowland at the University of California, Irvine, Molina discovered that CFCs in the upper atmosphere can be decomposed by ultraviolet light, releasing chlorine atoms that destroy ozone molecules. Did. Their findings were published in her Nature magazine in 1974.

Their findings came under fire from industries that rely on CFCs, with one company executive claiming the pair’s theory was “engineered by the KGB’s Ministry of Disinformation.” However, in 1985 British researchers discovered a huge hole in the Antarctic ozone layer.

This discovery brought governments around the world together in the 1980s to sign a treaty called the Montreal Protocol to phase out the use of ozone-depleting substances. Science magazine called the agreement “the most successful international effort to combat climate change and environmental degradation.”

For their work, Molina and Roland shared the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Paul J. Krutzen of the Max Planck Institute in Germany. In announcing the award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the researchers had “contributed to saving us from a global environmental problem with potentially devastating consequences.”

In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Molina with the United States’ highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Molina died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 77.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/culture/internet/google-doodle-celebrates-mario-molina-scientist-who-revealed-ozone-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related