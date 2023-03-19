Funmi Adewara wins Forbes Women Africa Technology and Innovation Award





Kingsley Almona

Over the past eight years, Dr. Funmi Adewara has gradually built a name, career and global recognition for herself in the fields of technology and health. Advances in these sectors have allowed her to successfully innovate and scale her solutions, providing thousands of Nigerians and other Africans with access to healthcare that is not only affordable but convenient. Provided easy access to services.

Adewara is a Cambridge-trained physician based in Nigeria, UK, founder and CEO of Mobihealth International, a digital health company registered in Nigeria and the UK.

In recent years, she has won too many awards to mention, along with her telemedicine company.

Her latest award, the Forbes Women Africa Technology and Innovation Award, was presented to her by Forbes Women Africa on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023. From this theme, it is not surprising that her Technology and Innovation Award presented to her Adewara by Forbes Women Africa was timely, relevant and well deserved.

The Forbes Women’s Africa Leading Women Summit is an event that brings together the who’s who of women’s leadership across the African continent and beyond, from the worlds of business, politics, the arts, sports, civil society and life.

According to Renuka Mesir, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa, Forbes Africa has won several awards for editorial excellence and has identified women changemakers in business, society and life as young people. We believe in promoting you as a visible role model.

Methil added that as a group, we have always been a strong advocate for the empowerment of African women and girls through our continuous and consistent coverage.

The summit, which has a reputation as a prestigious calendar event for prominent women on the African continent and beyond, was themed around the icons and ideas that make up Women 3.0: Africa, Methil said.

Adewara said the Forbes Women Africa Technology and Innovation Award recognizes her work through Mobihealth, an integrated telemedicine company that leverages technology to democratize access to healthcare. rice field.

She further added that Mobihealth enables patients to access medical consultations, prescription drugs, diagnostics, health education and training with vital signs and point-of-care ultrasound integrated with mobile phones, computers, solar, internet and AI-powered devices; subscriptions; The subscription fee is N2,500 ($5) per person per year.

She stressed that the Forbes Awards are undoubtedly heartwarming and will increase the visibility of the work she does at Mobihealth.

I was thrilled and honored to join the amazing women at the International Women’s Day celebration in Pretoria, South Africa to win the award. A win for teams, healthcare and women.

In her acceptance speech, Adewala thanked Forbes Africa for deeming her a worthy recipient of the 2023 Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Awards.

I also have to pay tribute to a person worthy of being my mother.No one could have imagined her name being mentioned in a room full of phenomenal women. I said that I would like to dedicate this award to my dear mother, Mrs. Adenike Adewala.The values ​​that were instilled in me enabled me to receive a good education and stand before you today. rice field.

From left: Salima Mukansanga, winner of the Forbes Women in Africa Sports Awards. Her Renuka Methil, Managing Director of Forbes Africa. Dr. Funmi Adewara, Founder/CEO of Mobihealth, winner of the Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award at the 2023 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on March 8, 2023 .

Adewala also seized the opportunity to encourage all women and girls to believe in themselves.

you have enough You can do it. No one has the audacity to stop your dream without your consent, she added.

On how she founded Mobihealth International, Adewala said disease makes people very vulnerable and that timely access to quality health care should not be a privilege but a basic human right. rice field.

She further said that Mobihealth was founded with an African focus and bias. Because Africa has the highest needs, and technology can help them make the leap, especially given the current challenges of a drastic shortage of doctors.

In her acceptance speech, Adewala shared how she started MobiHealth during the darkest period of her life: a divorce, an empty bank account, almost homeless with five-year-old twins in private school.

On how she was able to found and fund Mobihealth, she stressed that setting up a startup, especially in Nigeria and Africa, is unimaginable and the craziest thing.

I started the company with my income as a doctor and some money from friends and family, she said. However, at that stage, further funding proved difficult, with prejudice not only from Western investors, but also from African investors.

She said Mobihealth Nigeria was first incorporated in November 2017. Meanwhile, her parent company, Mobihealth United Kingdom, was incorporated a year after her. She added that the choice was strategic and related to investor perception and risk.

She said she found that having a presence in the UK gave it more validation and gave investors some reassurance. After launching, he joined us.

Also, during her speech for the Forbes Women Africa Technology and Innovation Award, Adewara spoke about some of the barriers to capital access. She lamented that women face more scrutiny and bias than men in the fundraising process. said that there is

She said the challenges most women face in accessing money and capital include sociocultural barriers, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and society allowing them to run small businesses. seemingly, and included the fact that women were not expected to do so. She talks about scaling into a multi-million dollar business.

It often feels like you’re on trial, she frowned. As a woman, you have to prove what you have achieved. Investors focus more on risk, but for male founders, they focus on what can be achieved: opportunity.

Adewala’s advice for women and young people planning to start their own business is: believe in yourself You can do it. Don’t let fear keep you away.

No one starts a venture knowing everything or having everything in place, she said. As former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf said, “If your dream doesn’t scare you, it’s not big enough. The size of a dream must exceed your current capacity to achieve it.” must be

During the Forbes Women’s Africa Reading Women Summit, Adewala was one of more than 50 speakers to speak on the event’s theme. She also participated in her session on an interactive panel called Citadels of Power: The West African Renaissance.

According to organizers, speakers scheduled to speak at the event included: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 24th President of Liberia. Patricia Scotland was the 6th Secretary General of the Commonwealth and the first female Secretary General in history.

Others included Tunde Oyeneyin, a Nigerian-American Peleton instructor, trainer and motivational speaker. Thembi Kgatlana, South African footballer. Unati Muthiah, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, African Bank. Fatima Babakura, founder of Timabee and Yerwa Secrets. He is Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO of Awakened Global. Christie Brown’s creative his director, Aisha Ayensu. Salma Radia Mukansanga, Rwandan international football referee registered with FIFA. Above all.

Also read from the Nigerian Tribune

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribuneonlineng.com/funmi-adewara-bags-forbes-women-africa-technology-and-innovation-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related