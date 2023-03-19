Guest Opinion: US Must Maintain Technology Superiority and Independence | News, Sports, Jobs





Utah’s Silicon Slope has sparked an avalanche of high innovation, with Beehive State ranking among the top states for startups.

Utah has been at the forefront of innovation in the United States in recent years, and the state’s developments and ideas have helped the country maintain its leading voice on the world stage. This position will help enable America to share its values ​​with the world and promote the spread of democratic values.

This is all the more important as countries such as China and Russia focus on spreading their authoritarian visions around the world. In the face of communism by China and Russia’s aggression against sovereign nations, our enemies are moving and trying to influence other countries.

One of the main ways they do this is by exporting technology. China has worked hard to become a world leader in key technologies such as artificial intelligence and other emerging capabilities. They invested heavily in research and development and even stole technology and intellectual property from the United States to achieve these goals. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that by 2035, China should rank among the world’s leading powers in terms of strategic and technological strengths and a military of high-quality manpower.

The aggressive pursuit of these technologies by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should concern all Americans as they affect US national security. If one of our enemies he is producing the best technology in the world, where does that leave us dependent on Chinese technology? The Chinese government dictates traffic rules for their companies and keeps them closed. There is no need to use Chinese technology for anything that has potential.

In addition to creating national security and economic challenges, China’s dominance in the technology industry gives China a significant advantage in cyber warfare and intelligence gathering. This could jeopardize national security and erode technological superiority.

Having served my country in the military, I have a deep understanding of the importance of promoting American values ​​and what it takes to do so. We need to do that by ensuring that we lead development while at the same time allowing us to remain independent of Chinese technology. America must be able to innovate here and rely on unique technology built with ideals in mind. Chinese technology, on the other hand, is built with CCP values ​​in mind. These values ​​include surveillance and suppression of expression, political and other speech.

This situation is a reminder that China has been and will continue to be aggressive. America could be in a vulnerable position if we don’t act. Congressional leaders are already focused on China and are grateful that concerns have already been raised by key committees, including the House’s new China Committee.

But you can’t just talk. We must act so that American innovation continues to lead the world. That means passing laws that support small businesses, entrepreneurs, innovation, and competitiveness while avoiding bad policies that undermine the innovation capacity of the Americas and Utah.

Ryan Easton is a Marine Corps veteran from West Jordan.

