Masan High-Tech Materials Introduces Tungsten Powder for 3D Printing





HC Starck Tungsten Powders (HC Starck), a member of Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation, manufactures specialty tungsten powders and complementary products for 3D printing (also known as “additive manufacturing”) under the trademark “starck2print”. We provide innovative services.

High flowability and optimized particle size distribution make the powder particularly suitable for additive manufacturing processes such as powder bed-based laser beam melting and selective electron beam.

Within the framework of application technology cooperation, HC Starck also develops special blends to complement existing products to meet the specific needs of individual customers.

sustainability

HC Starck’s “starck2print” powder is produced by the reduction of tungsten oxide in a hydrogen atmosphere. This particularly efficient process results in consistently high product purity, resulting in consistent production quality at your facility.

With over 100 years of experience, the company’s extensive recycling expertise also enables the creation of a closed loop that recovers tungsten components from post-consumer 3D prints and reuses them as raw materials.

HC Starck CEO Hady Seyeda said:

Masan’s manufacturing plant in Germany.Photo: Masan

Innovation in the fast-growing battery industry

At the end of February 2023, HC Starck will resume marketing a special tungsten powder for lithium-ion batteries under the starck2charge brand. “Tungsten-based products can make a significant contribution to the further development of battery technology,” says CEO Seyeda.

“In this highly innovative sector, we are not only developing new products, but also interacting with new target groups. We emphasize long-term commitment.”

The company has recently made progress in the growing area of ​​lithium-ion batteries.

For example, in July 2022 we acquired a 15% stake in UK start-up Nyobolt. Nyobolt plans to launch tungsten-based anode technology for ultra-fast charging batteries in the near future.

Born out of research at the University of Cambridge, Nyobolt was recently named a Financial Times ‘2022 Tech Champions’ finalist.

At the same time, HC Starck Tungsten has been working with the Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Center in Baden-Württemberg, Germany since April last year to research innovative coatings for cathodes.

Certain powder mixtures are already available and have proven to improve the stability and safety of lithium-ion batteries when used in corresponding applications.

Craig Bradshaw, CEO of Masan High-Tech Materials, said: We meet the needs of global industries and high-tech companies. “

High-tech tungsten powder products from Masan high-tech materials.Photo: Masan

HC Starck Tungsten Powder, a wholly owned subsidiary of Masan High Tech Materials, is the world’s leading manufacturer of high quality tungsten powders tailored to individual customer needs.

The company combines a century of experience in tungsten processing with a high degree of innovation and superior technical expertise.

Owned by parent group Masan High-Tech Materials, the world’s largest tungsten reserves outside of China and decades of experience in recycling ensure a stable supply of conflict-free raw materials.

HC Starck Tungsten Powder employs approximately 540 people at three production sites in Germany, Canada and China, and sales offices in the United States and Japan. The company is headquartered at its largest production site in Goslar, Germany.

