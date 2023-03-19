Billions of Google users need to look for the “blue button” today to avoid a lifetime of regret.





All Google account holders should review their settings now.

There is a blue button that allows you to significantly upgrade your privacy.

2

Look for this blue badge in your Google account Credit: Google / The US Sun

2

Google offers suggestions to improve your privacy Credit: Google / The US Sun

It’s hidden in the account settings of your Google account.

Blue badges represent privacy suggestions that can improve your account instantly.

If there are any material changes, they will appear in your account.

Go to Google in your web browser and tap your profile picture.

next,[Google アカウントの管理]Choose.

This will take you to your account page where you can see all your Google information as well as your privacy and security settings.

You’ll see a blue badge with a G and the option to click to review your privacy settings.

Clicking on it will give you the chance to view and check some of the main settings.

With so much important information passing through Google, it’s too risky to ignore it.

All your web activity and location can be tracked via Google.

This means that if someone gains access to your account, they may have access to a large amount of highly sensitive information.

Similarly, a leak at Google could have the same dangerous consequences.

It can be a treasure trove for stalkers and criminals who specialize in identity theft.

One of the suggestions is to automatically delete your Web & App Activity.

This scrubs the data after a set amount of time, eliminating an endless backlog of information about you stored on Google servers.

Another option is to automatically delete your YouTube history.

You may also be asked to set up the Inactive Account Manager.

This allows you to plan what happens to your data if you stop using your account.

It’s a convenient (but morbid) way to prepare your Google account for your own death.

Suggestions are customized based on the Google services you use most.

Therefore, your own proposal may differ from someone else’s.

You can choose Not Now for any option to delay making privacy decisions.

However, given the importance of your Google Account and the information it contains, please consider addressing the suggestion as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/tech/7657544/google-blue-button-privacy-suggestions-account/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related